A small Orange County, California town has decided to opt out of the state’s new sanctuary laws, which keeps cities and towns from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The Los Alamitos City Council meeting was heated on Monday night, when council members voted 4-1 to opt out of the state’s law.

Southern California town stands up to state, votes to reject sanctuary law https://t.co/UCWhWd0DR2 pic.twitter.com/MaTtdjwTLd — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 20, 2018

