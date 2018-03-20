Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been arrested today for bringing weapons to school. A third student is being evaluated for making online threats.

The first student, 18-year-old Jordan Salter, was arrested after pulling a two-inch black knife from her bra after a disagreement with another student took place, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The second student, Gavin Stricker, 17, allegedly brandished a knife on the school bus earlier in the day.

On top of everything else, a Broward County deputy was placed on administrative leave for allegedly sleeping on the job.

Two students arrested at Stoneman Douglas on weapons charges – Sun Sentinel https://t.co/umcfQO8dsN — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 20, 2018

The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested 2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students today for bringing knives to school, per BSO. A third was arrested for making threatening posts on Snapchat. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 20, 2018

Also, a BSO deputy patrolling the inside of the school was suspended after a student reported that the deputy was asleep on duty. Deputy Moises Carotti has been placed under internal investigation. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 20, 2018

And BSO filed for a risk protection order against Zachary Cruz, to prohibit him from possessing or acquiring firearms. This is under the new "red flag" protections created by Florida's new gun law passed after the Parkland shooting. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 20, 2018

Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday for trespassing on Stoneman Douglas High grounds. In a court appearance Tuesday, the judge set his bond at $500K — unusually high for this offense — in part because it was the third time Cruz was spotted on campus since the shooting. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 20, 2018

NEW: Broward deputies arrested a Stoneman Douglas HS student after making threats on social media. 10th grader reportedly posted photos on Snapchat of himself with a gun in his waistband, and a second photo of bullets. Targeted someone named "Josh". @MyNews13 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 20, 2018

The @browardsheriff announced Dep. Moises Carotti was asleep in his patrol car near Marjory Stoneman Douglas Monday. He was to cover the north side of building 1200, the building the alleged gunman entered on Valentine's Day when 17 were killed. Dep. has been suspended. @WPTV — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) March 20, 2018