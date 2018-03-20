Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been arrested today for bringing weapons to school. A third student is being evaluated for making online threats.

The first student, 18-year-old Jordan Salter, was arrested after pulling a two-inch black knife from her bra after a disagreement with another student took place, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The second student, Gavin Stricker, 17, allegedly brandished a knife on the school bus earlier in the day.

On top of everything else, a Broward County deputy was placed on administrative leave for allegedly sleeping on the job.

