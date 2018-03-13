Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) took to Twitter to share his experiences with gun violence, particularly with “assault weapons.” The thread he wrote is a poem that promises to seek justice for those who were killed with “assault weapons.” His thread is a promise for gun control.

A young man I knew was murdered at the top of my block yesterday: Shahid Smith. He was killed by an assault weapon that does not belong on my block or any street. Shahid lived below me in Brick Towers where I lived for 8 years. His life mattered.

His death must matter. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 13, 2018

EVERY life matters. EVERY. Single. Life. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, yellow or orange. All of us have a life worth living.

In communities like mine, gun violence continues. Children killed.

Women murdered.

Young men slaughtered.

Families torn apart.

Carnage unabated. Between mass shootings, the gunfire does not stop. Between horrific national headlines, beneath even local news focus, we die. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 13, 2018

Gun violence continues in communities like yours because of the strict gun control laws that are already in place. You must seem to forget that criminals in your area will continue to break the law while you leave the innocent unprotected and unarmed.

Stop acting like you’re doing them justice when all you’re doing is pushing them one step closer toward a bullet.

Local leaders valiantly struggle; Local police courageously face military weapons; Activists call to a nation’s moral conscience. “Do you see my children, do you care about our kids?” And still thousands of beautiful people of equal worth and equal value continue to die. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 13, 2018

People die because of criminals. We see the kids. We see the blood. We see the harm. But it’s happening by the same people, not those law-abiding gun owners you’re attempting to place the blame on.

The dream of our land can’t be real or secure or safe anywhere until it is made so everywhere. We have common pain, let us unite in common purpose. Columbine and Camden; Newtown and Newark; Parkland and Paterson. Never Again, Never Again, Never Again. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 13, 2018

Of course, Booker fans were quick to applaud his PR move.

I'm so sorry to hear that. Thank you for working to make a difference (and honoring your neighbor's life and memory in this way). — Shahrzad Arasteh (@careerconsult) March 13, 2018

Introduce common-sense Gun Reform and make it go to the floor for debate. Shine a light on those who are NRA puppets and make them accountable for their lack of action — Sjones (@Sjonesnva) March 13, 2018

NRA needs to be shut down. Their entire purpose has been subverted and they no longer represent their membership. They have way too much money and too much lobbying power and they have become nothing but a terrorist organization. They use emotion instead of facts and logic. — Christie Woolsey (@Boxers4pres) March 13, 2018

Quit acting like the NRA doesn’t represent its members. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t continually get renewals. They wouldn’t have seen an uptick in support after Parkland. And they wouldn’t have the money you think is SO evil.

Also, it’s offense when you call the average man, woman, mother and father members of a terrorist organization simply because they want to utilize their Second Amendment rights.

But who’s the one using “emotion instead of facts and logic?”

Do something, WRITE something, SUBMIT MORE BILLS, DEMAND ACTION

GET IN THE PRESS

SUE THE NRA CLASS ACTION WE ARE ALL RIGHT BEHIND YOU

TAKE THEM ON

Make IT your LIFEs MISSION

WE WILL HELP U

CHANGE USA AND WHAT IS CONSIDERED NORMAL

DEATH BY A GUN IS NOT NORMAL OR ACCEPTABLE — jean hooper (@kjseer) March 13, 2018

Um, Jean. You must have missed the Memo. He WROTE THIS THREAD. So there’s that…

GUN CONTROL. AR-15 is a KILLING MACHINE ! It belongs in the hands of the military and law enforcement ONLY ! And teachers do NOT need guns. Let the teachers TEACH, let security protect. — Anthony monaco (@Tman21258) March 13, 2018

No one is forcing teachers to carry guns. It’s an OPTION for those that WANT to. Gee. What a concept.

Reason #96434790 why we DONT need mass weapons of war: newsflash, they’re dangerous everywhere. In all communities. One death is TOO MANY. — az (@Lives0verMoney) March 13, 2018

What the hell is the definition of “mass weapons of war?” That’s ANOTHER new term the lefties are using now, huh?