Two package explosions in Austin took place on Monday, the first killing a 17-year-old kid and injuring a woman. The second explosion left a 75-year-old woman in critical condition.

A similar explosion took place on March 2nd that killed a 39-year-old man; all three explosions are now believed to be linked, CNN reported.

Authorities in Austin and throughout Texas are warning residents to stay vigilant and not open any packages they aren’t expecting. Instead, they’re urging residents to call 911.

Local authorities are working the case with both the FBI and the ATF.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

This is a developing story. As more information comes in, we will update the story.

