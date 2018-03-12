Two package explosions in Austin took place on Monday, the first killing a 17-year-old kid and injuring a woman. The second explosion left a 75-year-old woman in critical condition.

A similar explosion took place on March 2nd that killed a 39-year-old man; all three explosions are now believed to be linked, CNN reported.

Authorities in Austin and throughout Texas are warning residents to stay vigilant and not open any packages they aren’t expecting. Instead, they’re urging residents to call 911.

Local authorities are working the case with both the FBI and the ATF.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

With three reported explosions in the Austin area, all Texans should be vigilant and report any suspicious or unexpected packages arriving by mail to local law enforcement authorities. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you are uncertain about an item received by mail. — TX AG's Office (@TXAG) March 12, 2018

Here’s the @Austin_Police chief sprinting to his car at the scene of the first package explosion to head to the second explosion call of the day. pic.twitter.com/Nup6pSnNJv — Erin Cargile (@erincargile) March 12, 2018

.@chief_manley says in this latest explosion the victim, a 75-yr old Hispanic woman, saw a package on her front porch. When she picked it up, it exploded. He believes all three explosions are related. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

“We are having innocent people getting hurt across our community and it is important that we come together to solve this” — @chief_manley — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

“We will leave no stone unturned because we will not allow this to go on in our community” @chief_manley — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

Again, Chief Manley says if you see a package at your house that you did not expect, DO NOT TOUCH IT. Call police. It may take them a while to get to you but they will come. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

.@chief_manley says they do not have any victim ideology at this point so they do not have a motive. They are also unsure if the victims are who the packages were intended for. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

.@chief_manley says they are not ruling out any motive, including whether these are hate crimes. Victims in first two explosions were African American, third is Hispanic. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

FBI and ATF are assisting @Austin_Police in the explosion investigation. @chief_manley notes these explosives are powerful and have caused significant injuries and damage to property. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

@chief_manley also says these explosions can go off by simply being moved which is why they ask ppl to not touch them. — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) March 12, 2018

Interim @chief_manley: If you receive a package you're not expecting, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! DO NOT OPEN. #Austin Police, FBI & ATF investigating second package explosion today; third this month. pic.twitter.com/povbUztf8a — Jeff Stensland (@JeffStensland) March 12, 2018

"Based on evidence that we have at this scene, as well as at the other two scenes where we've had these explosions, this evidence makes us believe these incidents are related," official says of Austin package explosions https://t.co/fd4bcvtMyn pic.twitter.com/PFo1wYvLdj — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

"We do not believe this was delivered by any official delivery service," Austin police chief says of most recent package explosion https://t.co/fd4bcvtMyn pic.twitter.com/tmahfYHOy3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Austin package bombings. https://t.co/6V5lC2DF39 pic.twitter.com/Y4dplcUsn8 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 12, 2018

This is a developing story. As more information comes in, we will update the story.