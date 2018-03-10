On Friday, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense posted on Facebook saying they support the ‘Fix NICS’ bill which is designed to fix the reporting requirements for the National Instant Check System.

The company quickly received backlash from a number of Second Amendment advocates and customers. Many of those who are unhappy with Daniel Defense’s position have made it known that they will boycott the company.

