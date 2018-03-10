On Friday, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense posted on Facebook saying they support the ‘Fix NICS’ bill which is designed to fix the reporting requirements for the National Instant Check System.

The company quickly received backlash from a number of Second Amendment advocates and customers. Many of those who are unhappy with Daniel Defense’s position have made it known that they will boycott the company.

@DanielDefense what rights are you guys gonna try to take away from law abiding citizens today? #turncoats — Spencer Howe (@MercedesSpenz18) March 10, 2018

So what’s it like knowing you killed yours business with a single post 😂 I will never by a DD product again. You and those traitors called the @NRAILA have dug your own grave. To everyone else go join @GunOwners they won’t compromise or back down. — GunDoctorT.V. (@Gundoctor_tv) March 10, 2018

@DanielDefense I literally just bought a brand new DD rifle and I'm immediately regretting it given the company's support for the unconstitutional "fix" NICS act. I'm thoroughly disappointed in you, DD. It's your right but I can't say I'll support you in the future. — Snark Snarf (@SnarkSnarf) March 10, 2018

Does this mean you’re selling your rifle?

@DanielDefense Was saving up for one of your MK18s. You can kiss that sale good bye. Good thing my last AR was a @spikes_tactical instead of the M4V9 I've been eyeballing because I'll never buy from DD after that statement. pic.twitter.com/jyxSMqoFhl — Jacob Whiting ♏ (@jacobwhiting191) March 10, 2018

@DanielDefense I was very disappointed 2 learn that DD supports the Fix NICS legislation. While I respect ur right 2 support whatever u want, I find it troubling u would support this anti 2A crap. Sadly I will look for another brand when purchasing my next AR. @RepThomasMassie — Big Daddy (@coolaidfree46) March 10, 2018

Well Rip to Daniel Defense. Wanted to buy one of their ARs in the future but looks like they're gonna end up going out of business. — Disciple/William (@Disciple611) March 10, 2018