Former Republican Congressman David Jolly appeared on CNN Tonight to talk about the recent gun control bill that Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) signed into law. The bill would prevent anyone who is 18 to 20 from purchasing a rifle in the Sunshine state.

Former Republican congressman David Jolly: "It is an optimistic moment to see a governor take on the NRA, … but realistically this law does nothing to advance comprehensive or universal background checks. It does nothing to address assault weapons or magazine clips." pic.twitter.com/RylSCuNhNZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 10, 2018

NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch pointed out Jolly’s incorrect terminology.

At least gun rights activists got a laugh out of it.

They sure have created a lot of new weapons an weapon accessories. Fully automatic semi-auto, rapid fire clips, magazine clips. I just can’t wait until some of this stuff is available for purchase😂😂 — Chris Volpe (@cvolp1) March 10, 2018

We’re going to a “liberal’s guide to guns” book so we know what their definition is and what they’re ACTUALLY talking about.

Don’t forget the “heat-seeking ammo.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2018

What in the fresh hell is that?!

Did someone really say that? No damn way an adult said "heat seeking ammo"… I'm gonna have to work some overtime, because I'm willing to bet that stuff will be expensive for my XD-40 hahahaha! — Truth don't lie (@jtbbama) March 10, 2018

Sadly, someone did say it…

Can’t make this kind of thing up.

Internet trolling award goes to….JAMES MAYS!