Earlier, Lauren Hogg learned a valuable history lesson when she suggested people participate in #armbandsforchange.

Now, the teenager is apologizing for what some have deemed “inappropriate.”

I am so sorry if I offended anyone with my former tweet, I had no intention of bringing any bad connotation to what we are trying to do which is using our past as in the Tinker vs Des Moine case to create a better future for us all. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 10, 2018

Actor James Woods, however, gave her a bit of advice about her political advocacy:

I commend you for correcting an image that could be mistaken for a hurtful one. We all want a better future. I respect your voice, regardless of any differences we may have. Please just beware of political hacks trying to commandeer your genuine aspirations for a better world. https://t.co/yBgpg19bJn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2018

James is such a class act.

Others had mixed reaction to what Hogg initially said.

This is why we don’t let highschoolers make American policy. They have no historical context & create unintended consequences. Be a child. Experience life. Save the activism for when you start understanding how the world really works. — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) March 10, 2018

I see mommy's in charge of your Twitter account too. — 🇺🇸♡ Proud American ♡🇺🇸 (@PoliticalGirl68) March 10, 2018

If you’re offending people that how you know your message is clear. Don’t stop. — Jason Maybe (@Jason_maybe) March 10, 2018