David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Valentine’s Day Massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been a vocal proponent of gun control as a means of protecting school kids. Now, his sister, Lauren Hogg, is attempting to stir the national debate with her “armbands for change” movement.

Except there’s just one problem with her “movement.” And actor James Woods wasted NO time pointing it out.

You might have a little trouble getting Jewish Americans to embrace this look. Do you have some shiny jackboots and brown shirts to go with it? Guessing maybe you skipped history class while you were shilling for the @DNC… https://t.co/I4gPFmR3FS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2018

Lauren might went to spend some of her “free time” brushing up on her history.

They seem to be really embracing the full on fascism of the democrat party. pic.twitter.com/qdb4WKuBLv — Anthony Scarramucci (@AnthonyScarramu) March 10, 2018

If this doesn’t give you the chills, nothing will.

This is what our future looks like.

*sighs*

Democrats are great at funding things like this.

What I see there is: pic.twitter.com/83WnqwgEs6 — Nicolas Ballou-Perez (@nickballouperez) March 10, 2018

That’s what most people see.