David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Valentine’s Day Massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been a vocal proponent of gun control as a means of protecting school kids. Now, his sister, Lauren Hogg, is attempting to stir the national debate with her “armbands for change” movement.

Except there’s just one problem with her “movement.” And actor James Woods wasted NO time pointing it out.

Lauren might went to spend some of her “free time” brushing up on her history.

Trending

If this doesn’t give you the chills, nothing will.

This is what our future looks like.

*sighs*

Democrats are great at funding things like this.

That’s what most people see.

 

