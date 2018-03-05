Earlier today, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing about two military Veterans President Donald Trump met with.

At the end of the briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a question. During his attempted question, he mentioned that this is the third press briefing in a row that she didn’t take a question from CNN.

Acosta then took to Twitter to make the same complaint.

Except he didn’t receive quite the response he was hoping for.

No, no it does not.

Sanders eventually responded to Acosta’s tweet, reminding him that the world doesn’t revolve around him or CNN.

 

