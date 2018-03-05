Earlier today, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing about two military Veterans President Donald Trump met with.

At the end of the briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a question. During his attempted question, he mentioned that this is the third press briefing in a row that she didn’t take a question from CNN.

.@PressSec: “These men represent the very best of America, and remind us why it’s so important to make sure our great veterans get the care they deserve.” pic.twitter.com/06rIpPdCLO — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2018

Acosta then took to Twitter to make the same complaint.

Third press briefing in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2018

Except he didn’t receive quite the response he was hoping for.

I don't think you understand that the world doesn't revolve around you, Jim. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2018

No, no it does not.

She doesn't take questions from Paid activists disguised as journalists. — Chris Hooker 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸 (@ChrisHooker777) March 5, 2018

LOL. Jim Acosta thinks it’s courageous to take a question from CNN or from him??? He’s a joke! I guess inside the Beltway he thinks he’s really something. Outside of DC, his worth amounts to a good eye roll… — Nick (@KevNichols35) March 5, 2018

Sanders eventually responded to Acosta’s tweet, reminding him that the world doesn’t revolve around him or CNN.