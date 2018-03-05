Earlier today, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing about two military Veterans President Donald Trump met with.
At the end of the briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a question. During his attempted question, he mentioned that this is the third press briefing in a row that she didn’t take a question from CNN.
.@PressSec: “These men represent the very best of America, and remind us why it’s so important to make sure our great veterans get the care they deserve.” pic.twitter.com/06rIpPdCLO
I’m pretty sure Jim @Acosta cried here pic.twitter.com/SYIvqKXHcr
Acosta then took to Twitter to make the same complaint.
Third press briefing in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage
Except he didn’t receive quite the response he was hoping for.
I don't think you understand that the world doesn't revolve around you, Jim.
No, no it does not.
She doesn't take questions from Paid activists disguised as journalists.
LOL. Jim Acosta thinks it’s courageous to take a question from CNN or from him??? He’s a joke! I guess inside the Beltway he thinks he’s really something. Outside of DC, his worth amounts to a good eye roll…
Sanders eventually responded to Acosta’s tweet, reminding him that the world doesn’t revolve around him or CNN.
Courage isn’t taking “a question from CNN,” Jim. Courage is combat veterans Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer – the two heroes at the briefing. #itsnotaboutyou https://t.co/kp5rYrtMpt
