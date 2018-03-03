Reports are coming in that there have been shots fired near the North Lawn of the White House.

BREAKING: We're sheltering in place at the White House briefing room. A report of "shots fired" near North Lawn, per a U.S. Secret Service agent. Trying to learn more. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 3, 2018

DEVELOPING: @NBCNews staff at White House ordered to shelter in place as security incident unfolds – https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2018

White House currently locked down. Reports of two loud booms/shots on the North Side. Currently sheltering in place in basement area of Briefing Room. — Paul… (@PaulRRigney) March 3, 2018

Update: we are back in the briefing room. Still locked down and cannot go outside. Can see uniformed secret service agents on lawn. Some running. — Paul… (@PaulRRigney) March 3, 2018

DEVELOPING: Code Red at 1600 Penn. We are on lock down at the White House. Reports of shots fired. Our cameraman says he heard two shots. Waiting to find out more. @OANN — Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018

Video taken by @OANN videographer immediately after shots rang out. SS has just told me situation under control. Still on lockdown for the meantime. pic.twitter.com/GRtzjoS0uy — Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018

I’m at the White House and just saw someone get shot — Rebekah Rodriguez (@bekahhrod) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: 12:20pm EST

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Can’t go on air at the moment while on lockdown but here’s what’s going on on our end at 1600 Penn. pic.twitter.com/ooHvnXlkK0 — Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018

New-source familiar with shooting outside the White House says a person shot himself/herself. Person is deceased. — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: 12:25pm EST

UPDATE: Pedestrian and Vehicular traffic around the @WhiteHouse is being impacted due to the incident. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Secret Service: Person allegedly suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound near White House https://t.co/ycnJZuak6Z pic.twitter.com/a8YTImOREu — wdsu (@wdsu) March 3, 2018

This is a breaking news story. We will update you as more information comes in.