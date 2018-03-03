Reports are coming in that there have been shots fired near the North Lawn of the White House.
BREAKING: We're sheltering in place at the White House briefing room. A report of "shots fired" near North Lawn, per a U.S. Secret Service agent. Trying to learn more.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 3, 2018
DEVELOPING: @NBCNews staff at White House ordered to shelter in place as security incident unfolds – https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2018
White House currently locked down. Reports of two loud booms/shots on the North Side. Currently sheltering in place in basement area of Briefing Room.
— Paul… (@PaulRRigney) March 3, 2018
Update: we are back in the briefing room. Still locked down and cannot go outside. Can see uniformed secret service agents on lawn. Some running.
— Paul… (@PaulRRigney) March 3, 2018
DEVELOPING: Code Red at 1600 Penn. We are on lock down at the White House. Reports of shots fired. Our cameraman says he heard two shots. Waiting to find out more. @OANN
— Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018
Video taken by @OANN videographer immediately after shots rang out. SS has just told me situation under control. Still on lockdown for the meantime. pic.twitter.com/GRtzjoS0uy
— Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired near @WhiteHouse North Lawn. pic.twitter.com/IdglNsw3EK
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2018
I’m at the White House and just saw someone get shot
— Rebekah Rodriguez (@bekahhrod) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: 12:20pm EST
BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
Can’t go on air at the moment while on lockdown but here’s what’s going on on our end at 1600 Penn. pic.twitter.com/ooHvnXlkK0
— Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018
New-source familiar with shooting outside the White House says a person shot himself/herself. Person is deceased.
— Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: 12:25pm EST
UPDATE: Pedestrian and Vehicular traffic around the @WhiteHouse is being impacted due to the incident.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
Secret Service: Person allegedly suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound near White House https://t.co/ycnJZuak6Z pic.twitter.com/a8YTImOREu
— wdsu (@wdsu) March 3, 2018
This is a breaking news story. We will update you as more information comes in.