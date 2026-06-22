Boston Middle School Sorry for Triggering Muslim Students With FACTS About Six Million Dead Jews

Children around America learn about the Holocaust every year. It's important for students to understand history so it will never be repeated. There doesn't seem to be much dispute about that. Well, there wasn't until this group of crazy parents in Boston.

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Boston (Lexington), MA: William Diamond Middle School Principal Johnny Cole sent an email apologizing to Arab, Muslim, Palestinian, and Lebanese students who were offended by a mandatory Holocaust lesson.



Since when is teaching historical fact something that requires an apology?… pic.twitter.com/kVyuUvMT0g — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 21, 2026

The worst part is instead of standing up to these crazy bigots, the principal gave into them and APOLOGIZED. Really. It feels like the world has gone nutso.

The point of Holocaust education is not to protect Muslim students’ feelings, or whatever this claptrap suggests. It’s not about them. https://t.co/djMatSycs4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 22, 2026

It seems the Muslim population thinks everyone is supposed to walk around on eggshells for them lately and the Democrat party can't wait to comply.

Arab Palestinian families are upset their kids learnt about the Holocaust. They felt their own history and community was left out or erased. I totally agree. They should be taught how they sided with the Nazis. https://t.co/m3A74RopfI — Josh Howie (@joshxhowie) June 22, 2026

If American children are made to learn about slavery and how their ancestors were cruel to slaves stolen from their homeland, Muslim students can certainly hear the reality of what the Jews have faced.

Six million Jews were systematically murdered in the Holocaust.



If a school apologizes for teaching that history, it has lost sight of who Holocaust education is meant to honor: the victims, the survivors, and their descendants.



Not the people offended by historical fact.



No… https://t.co/cwhYbrIZup — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 22, 2026

A Boston-area school sent a groveling apology to students who were upset that a lesson on the Holocaust made them feel “unseen.”



Newsflash: a lesson about the systematic murder of six million Jews is not supposed to be about you.



It’s about honoring the victims and helping… https://t.co/DkKD8XOA8n — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 22, 2026

Exactly. Sorry not everything is about Islam or Muslims. Also, they are the second largest religion in the world, so they really need to stop acting like some aggrieved minority. Please.

The reason Muslim and Lebanese students may feel unseen, left out, or erased from a Holocaust lesson is because the Holocaust was not about them.

(Arabs and Palestinians should be happy to be left out of Holocaust education lessons because we know what side they were on there.) https://t.co/evU5Jf2zhi — SCHOOL BOND LIBRARY (@SchoolBondLib) June 22, 2026

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This is how they will try to erase Jewish history. First, they denied it. Now, they try to avoid teaching it because Arab and Muslim students are offended. In this way, they can push the false narrative of genocide in Gaza and ignore the real Nazi genocide of European Jewry. https://t.co/hOEe9qMFOq — Trisha Posner (@trishaposner) June 22, 2026

Great point! They want to constantly harp on a fake 'genocide' in Gaza, but they are mad when their kids are taught facts about an actual genocide.

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