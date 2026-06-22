Mehdi Hasan Notes Elon Musk Has Not Posted About White Child Sex Offender
Full Commie Trainwreck: NY Dem Brad Lander Embraces Radical Islamists, Hopes to Join...
Podcaster Airs Pro-Life Congresswoman’s Ectopic Pregnancy Story Despite Her Request Not To
CA State Senator Wiener Accuses Bible of Rainbow Hijacking – Because History Started...
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Using Database to Ensure Noncitizens Can’t Vote
Judge Finds That DOJ Investigation of Tim Walz Was Politically Motivated; Gavin Newsom...
Trans-WHAT-icide? Chicago's Brandon Johnson Invents a Whole New Word to Deflect From His...
'DO IT'! Looks Like Elon Musk Has Had Enough of Rep. Ro Khanna's...
Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s Trans Partner, Now in TX and Seeking Witness Protection...
VIP
I Asked Democrats for an Iota of Sanity on the Mall and the...
Chuck Schumer Slips Up: 25 Million Voters Erased
Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening in Latin America Without USAI...
Anti-ICE Agitator Blocking ICE Facility Entrance Is the 'Lefty Meets Pavement' Clip of...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Remains Angry and Bitter About Losing in 2016 (the Constitution Is...

Boston Middle School Sorry for Triggering Muslim Students With FACTS About Six Million Dead Jews

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 22, 2026
Rachel Stevens via AP

Children around America learn about the Holocaust every year. It's important for students to understand history so it will never be repeated. There doesn't seem to be much dispute about that. Well, there wasn't until this group of crazy parents in Boston. 

Advertisement

The worst part is instead of standing up to these crazy bigots, the principal gave into them and APOLOGIZED. Really. It feels like the world has gone nutso.

It seems the Muslim population thinks everyone is supposed to walk around on eggshells for them lately and the Democrat party can't wait to comply. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If American children are made to learn about slavery and how their ancestors were cruel to slaves stolen from their homeland, Muslim students can certainly hear the reality of what the Jews have faced. 

Exactly. Sorry not everything is about Islam or Muslims. Also, they are the second largest religion in the world, so they really need to stop acting like some aggrieved minority. Please. 

Advertisement

Great point! They want to constantly harp on a fake 'genocide' in Gaza, but they are mad when their kids are taught facts about an actual genocide. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION HOLOCAUST ISLAM MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mehdi Hasan Notes Elon Musk Has Not Posted About White Child Sex Offender
Brett T.
CA State Senator Wiener Accuses Bible of Rainbow Hijacking – Because History Started in 1978
justmindy
Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening in Latin America Without USAID-terference
Grateful Calvin
Podcaster Airs Pro-Life Congresswoman’s Ectopic Pregnancy Story Despite Her Request Not To
Brett T.
Trans-WHAT-icide? Chicago's Brandon Johnson Invents a Whole New Word to Deflect From His Failures
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement