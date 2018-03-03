Turning Point USA’s Director of Urban Engagement, Candace Owens, brought up staggering statistics about Planned Parenthood and the number of black women who have abortions through their clinics.

"Colored people are like human weeds that need to be exterminated" -Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood Raise your hand if you're black and support Planned Parenthood. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 3, 2018

Planned Parenthood has been tremendously successful in the path they set out on; They have successfully trained us blacks to exterminate ourselves. 900 black babies aborted everyday. Over 18 million since 1973. 35% of all abortions come from 6% of the population: black women. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 3, 2018

So tell me why they haven’t trained them to use birth control or choose men who might want to be a father and possibly married? Welfare is structured to destroy the nuclear family, and PP is just the janitor. — WitchyWoman🌺🌹🌸🌼 (@KatWitchyWoman) March 3, 2018

As an adoptive parent this makes me really sad. There are so many families that would love to adopt. Murder is no solution. I have a son from Haiti and one from Vietnam. Every child deserves a family — Amber Owens (@Bossahogg82) March 3, 2018

Every child deserves to have a voice. Every. Single. One.

And guess who fights tooth and nail for these facilities to stay open on the taxpayers back? I am not saying they don't do some good, but have doubts the good even comes close to the evil. — Don (@Skywtchr) March 3, 2018

It’s really sad that those who advocate for Planned Parenthood are the same ones who are being hurt the most by the organization’s existence.

Your exposure of the true stances of hypocrisy of the lying left are great! The "tolerant" left has shown how truly intolerant & hypocritical they are! They pander to & try to entice certain groups to vote for them but ultimately do nothing to truly support & enhance their lives! — Donna Druding (@donnadrud) March 3, 2018

They can’t accuse her of being racist either.

Instead of education, PP practices human extermination and considers it a right & has audacity to call it “choice”. — Rhonda 🇺🇸 (@rhondawfleming1) March 3, 2018

Sadly, they call it a “choice” because it’s the mothers (and sometimes fathers) who make the decision.

It has such a horrible history, but so many refuse to admit this ugly truth about Planned Parenthood. It is a SICK organization parading around as "women's health care". — Chaaluna (@Chaaluna) March 3, 2018

What’s even worse is the men who DEMAND Planned Parenthood stay open “for the women,” as if women are incapable of advocating for themselves.

Never understand why that fact alone does not drive PPH out of business in minority neighborhoods. But of course the KKK, Jim Crow, and slavery were all forgiven when that racist LBJ opened welfare up to African Americans. — James (@wolverinesegg) March 3, 2018

Most people in black communities probably don’t know this bit of history. Instead, they focus on what the media has told them.