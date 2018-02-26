The Florida State Senate voted down an amendment that would put an assault rifle ban into effect.

Once the motion was made, parents and students in the crowd booed and screamed in disgust.

Happening Now: The amendment to add an assault rifle ban to the #Florida #gun bill fails. Crowd in gallery yelling “shame!” “Vote them out!”@WPLGLocal10 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) February 26, 2018

Moment when Florida Senate Rules Cmte. voted down amendment to gun legislation that would've banned assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/62ST5sbHJJ — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) February 26, 2018

The crowd did not appreciate the FL Senate Rules Cmte voting down an assault weapons ban amendment pic.twitter.com/k5OiB0wvTC — Daniel Ducassi (@dducassi) February 26, 2018

Amendment to ban sale or transfer of about 80 assault weapons in Florida does not pass. Demonstrators begin chanting “Shame.” And “Vote them out.” #RallyInTally pic.twitter.com/JsDE91CdY5 — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) February 26, 2018

I wonder if the movement is strong enough to actually vote them out. Next two years will be interesting. — Danny Suarez (@SuarezMiami) February 26, 2018

2018 midterms will be especially interesting.

It was a circus. They should have cleared the room about 20 times. — TCinOP (@TCinOP) February 26, 2018

People could have been more respectful of the legislative process. Yelling and screaming over legislators is just rude.

So pitiful, but expected. Vote for @MayorLevine for Governor and end this GOP tragedy once and for all. — Janis Saxon (@JanisSaxon2) February 26, 2018

One politician isn’t going to be the end-all-be-all of this.

The Florida Senate rejected a proposal to ban assault weapons. So I guess we know where their priorities lie $$$$ — Born to Write (@1phillygirl620) February 26, 2018

You know, they could ACTUALLY be proponents of the Second Amendment, not just money-hungry people.