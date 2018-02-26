The Florida State Senate voted down an amendment that would put an assault rifle ban into effect.

Once the motion was made, parents and students in the crowd booed and screamed in disgust.

2018 midterms will be especially interesting.

People could have been more respectful of the legislative process. Yelling and screaming over legislators is just rude.

One politician isn’t going to be the end-all-be-all of this.

You know, they could ACTUALLY be proponents of the Second Amendment, not just money-hungry people.

