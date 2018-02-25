Resurgent writer Gabriella Hoffman, a known pro-gun activist and sportswoman, shared her family’s personal account of why they became members of the NRA.

Her family’s story is captivating and rather eye-opening.

Trending

These are the kind of stories the gun control media are quick to brush by the wayside. They’re quick to label us all the same: redneck hillbillies who want to have an arsenal of weapons because we’re crazy and paranoid.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #iamthenragabriella hoffmanNRAPro-gun