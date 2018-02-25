Resurgent writer Gabriella Hoffman, a known pro-gun activist and sportswoman, shared her family’s personal account of why they became members of the NRA.

Her family’s story is captivating and rather eye-opening.

People voluntarily choose to join the @NRA. Millions, in fact. We chose to join because we don’t want our fellow Americans to be defenseless or disarmed. We want to educate others on TRUE gun safety. We want to empower others to defend themselves, for last resort. #IAmTheNRA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2018

My dad — who fled Soviet communism — joined @nra several years ago with me after moving from California to Virginia. We simultaneously trained for our CHPs. The NRA fosters safety and rejects criminal behavior #IAmTheNRA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2018

If you conflate criminals with @NRA or law-abiding gun owners, you are doing a disservice to discourse and endangering people’s livelihoods. Members don’t commit heinous crimes. Crux of org’s existence is to combat criminal behavior #IAmTheNRA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2018

I’ve worked in the firearms industry, indirectly / directly, since 2012. I’ve encountered nothing but amazing, adept folks who prioritize safety above all us. The firearms industry exists to combat criminal behavior, not encourage it #IAmTheNRA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2018

My family lived in a society where freedom was limited & guns were banned thanks to an oppressive, omnipresent govt. A disarmed populace leads to more tyranny—a bad path to go down on. Learn from history. We should be so lucky to have #2A and groups like @NRA here. #IAmTheNRA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2018

These are the kind of stories the gun control media are quick to brush by the wayside. They’re quick to label us all the same: redneck hillbillies who want to have an arsenal of weapons because we’re crazy and paranoid.