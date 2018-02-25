While corporations in America are trying to decide what side of the gun control debate they want to be on, Second Amendment advocates are paying close attention to what businesses are pulling their discounts from NRA members.

NRA commentator Antonia Okafor explained why people join the NRA. And (shocker!) it’s not because of the discounts that some businesses offered NRA members. In fact, most NRA members didn’t even pay attention enough to know what businesses offered discounts.

Funny thing about all these corporations fleeing the @NRA discount program is that I couldn’t even name ONE company beforehand. It was never abt that. Joining the @NRA for me & for millions alike was abt supporting the GOOD work they do. We did then & more than ever we will now. — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) February 25, 2018

Antonia is right on the money. People join the NRA because the organization continually fights for the Second Amendment.

I signed up this morning because the erosion of our 2nd amendment has never felt so real to me. pic.twitter.com/L0iCYnayg6 — Rick Moore (@rickmoore233) February 25, 2018

Makes you wonder how many millions more are joining the NRA simply because of corporate America taking a stand?

Oh, wait. They call that “corporate responsibility” AKA caving to gun control zealots’ demands.

I changed my membership to lifetime, and I have never used an @NRA discount. I will however change my business practices to punish those companies that attack law abiding citizens. — Concerned Veteran (@jcmorning) February 25, 2018

Plenty of other Americans are doing the same. They’ll no longer fly with Delta or United Airlines or rent cares from places like Enterprise.

As a Canadian, am I allowed to join the NRA, or at the very least donate? — breacher_UP (@breacher__UP) February 25, 2018

You know you’ve pissed someone off when even Canadians are wanting to get in on the action.

Membership is growing + 5 million to turn into 6,7,& 8 million members before 2020 … it’s just the vision I have 😆 !! — Ted (@pg_rant) February 25, 2018

Your crystal ball is pretty much on the money.

Thats Right! I've never used the "discounts" I could have because of being a NRA member I joined because of the work the NRA does for America's right to keep & bear arms! — Pug (@Pug2016) February 25, 2018

Do people even look into the discounts associated with their membership?

I’ve been a life member for over 30 years. I did not join for the corporate discounts. I joined to support the #2A and all of the great work the organization does to train, educate, and advocate. — Kevin Mahoney (@MrKevinMahoney) February 25, 2018

If someone simply wanted corporate discounts, they’d join AAA.

I didn't know about the discounts either! It's almost as if the corporations were flexing & virtue signaling as they showed off their charity in being part of the NRA discount programs, & now they're virtue signaling their social responsibility by withdrawing. 🤔 — Jessica Law (@JessTellsYa) February 25, 2018

They’re having a public relations crisis. They know they can’t make everyone happy so they’re trying to make a decision that angers the fewest people possible. So far…not working.

Safe to say that 95% of NRA members never used a discount. These companies just cost themselves money for no reason. — Eric Stout (@StoutGBO) February 25, 2018

BINGO.

I'd love to know how many have now joined because of this. You are correct. People don't join for the discount however now we know which businesses to avoid. — zenmistress (@Jeanette630) February 25, 2018

Hey NRA, can we get some numbers in about a month?