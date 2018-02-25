Hollywood actors and actresses seem to think they’re some of the best policy advisers out there. After all, they have a blue check mark next to their name and a platform to spew their really dumb ideas on.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson decided to give President Donald Trump a world of advice about arming teachers:

Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018

Based on Jackson’s tweet, it’s pretty obvious he’s not in favor of giving a teacher a firearm.

But what Jackson probably wasn’t prepared for, was the backlash he would receive from gun owners.

I've been in a gunfight – and let me give you a clue – the person who doesn't have a gun looses every time – this ain't Hollywood (eyeroll) — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 24, 2018

EXACTLY.

Nothing is like they see in movies, which is why we can’t approach these types of scenarios as they would in Hollywood.

Thank you. Movies are not real life. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 23, 2018

Why is WHY we need to make sure we’re armed. We’re not going to magically have a superhero come in and save us from the evil in the world.

Mr. Samuel Jackson thinks movies are real life, he thinks the good guys always win likes in the movies. Thankfully there are good guys in the real world that carry all the time that's private citizens. We protect ourselves and our families. He has personal bodyguards with guns. — Phil (@philageg) February 24, 2018

BAM.

Why would anyone listen to Samuel L. Jackson? Wanting to disarm people means NOTHING when he has ARMED GUARDS always at his side.

Once you disarm your bodyguards, Mr. Jackson, we all will.

I've been in many gun fights. If there was a gunman at my kids school I would pray that someone like me was standing between that gunman and my kids. — Jake Ballingham (@Jake_B23) February 23, 2018

Listen up, Samuel. Do you HEAR that? That’s the sound of your ideas being squashed by the average American.

Read ’em and weep.

So teachers shouldn't be able to protect the children and themselves if this happens again ?? They should cower in the corner and let themselves get shot up ? Nice. — Nicole (@NicoleMAGA72FL) February 23, 2018

Yup. Because what’s more powerful than being a victim?

Run and hide. It’s worked so far, right? Right?? — Damagd_Goods (@dwood37slr) February 24, 2018

Yeah. Just look at what that’s gotten us so far.

Can you be our official gun safety spokesman?😂 — dadabygrace (@dadabygrace) February 23, 2018

We’d all be doomed if that were the case. His idea of gun safety is having it locked in a safe to never be touched.

You live in a bubble! Read a book instead of a script, maybe you’ll find some more eloquent words to espouse… — Claire Louise (@ClaireL96954007) February 25, 2018

That would require him to have an original thought.

Just the thought that there could be multiple armed people at the school could be a deterrent even if they weren't armed. Instead of advertising it as a soft target put some worry into their minds that they will likely be killed quickly. — #ResignSheriffIsrael (@sometingfishy) February 24, 2018

EXACTLY.

Why give them the opportunity to come onto ANY school grounds?