The leftist media is doing everything in their power to trash guns, President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The New York Daily News’ front page for Thursday is rather disgusting:

But, of course, lefties are LOVING it.

And he never mentioned how much $$ he got from the NRA. His little press conference didn't change what I feel about him & his administration. — Marianna (@mgreekgypsy) February 22, 2018

And we care how you feel because…?

LOVE IT 🔥 — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) February 22, 2018

Of course you do. It bashes Trump. What more could you want?

Just because the NRA values the Second Amendment does not mean that its members don’t care about other people’s lives.

Oh, I think @marcorubio has that same duct tape! — Beth Meleski (@mybethisms) February 22, 2018

Oh, please.

You all must not understand how political contributions work.

After today's meeting with the survivors and victims, the NRA will be knocking on the WH doors with suitcases of cash!! Trump has his most important decision to make, who will he side with?? Innocent children and families, or the largest fraudlent lobby this country knows! — Donnie tRumpshaker (@jranno) February 22, 2018

Hey Donnie, the NRA is made up of 5 MILLION members. They’re average Americans. What makes you think that’s “fraudulent?”

Blaming the NRA for the school shootings is inaccurate. It represents the interests of legal gun owners, stresses gun safety and has since its founding. — John Patterson (@Dekejlp) February 22, 2018

BOOM.