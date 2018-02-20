The Internet has been swarming over one of the supposed Douglas Stoneman survivors, David Hogg.

Rumors have circulated around the Internet about Hogg being a plant who has rehearsed lines and the narrative that he’s pushing.

One video that has frequently been posted online is a video of Hogg forgetting what he was saying mid interview:

The other is a picture of Hogg doing two interviews: one in August in Los Angeles and the other this month in Florida.

Here’s Hogg’s interview from Los Angeles:

Hogg and his father went on Anderson Cooper’s show to dispel the rumors.

Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg says he is not "anti-Second Amendment" and believes people should be protected by it, but "have more safety checks in place" pic.twitter.com/qAHRV2krAF — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 21, 2018

Some people jumped for joy after seeing the segment. They gave Hogg a ton of praise.

Just watched David Hogg and his dad on Anderson Cooper. These kids didn't just wake up the day after the shooting and decided to become activists. They've been raised and educated by people with the sense of justice and commitment that this movement will require. — Leigh Beltz (@HiLeighB) February 21, 2018

I love how dignified these young Americans are in spite of being attacked by trolls, bots & pundits. Seriously, Trump could learn a few things from them. — Rebecca Casey (@bbkaksy) February 21, 2018

I thought it adorable that he spoke about his dad snuggling with the family dog and watching Netflix. Such honesty. Good father/son relationship. — Cyn Emmons (@cyndilouya) February 21, 2018

Not everyone was convinced by the interview.

CNN convinced me long ago, that they are the enemy. — BB (@Ben_Israeli) February 21, 2018

CNN Again coaching youth. Video proofs it. Have two sides to this debate. FBI didn't do there job! Plenty of warning signs! — LJ Scott (@lscott163) February 21, 2018

Earpiece this time too? — ilovesyracuseny (@Watertowerjoey) February 21, 2018

What do you think? Is Hogg legit?