The Internet has been swarming over one of the supposed Douglas Stoneman survivors, David Hogg.

Rumors have circulated around the Internet about Hogg being a plant who has rehearsed lines and the narrative that he’s pushing.

One video that has frequently been posted online is a video of Hogg forgetting what he was saying mid interview:

The other is a picture of Hogg doing two interviews: one in August in Los Angeles and the other this month in Florida.

Here’s Hogg’s interview from Los Angeles:

Hogg and his father went on Anderson Cooper’s show to dispel the rumors.

Some people jumped for joy after seeing the segment. They gave Hogg a ton of praise.

Not everyone was convinced by the interview.

What do you think? Is Hogg legit?

