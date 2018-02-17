Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, loves to use any gun tragedy to push for gun control. Right now, her focus is aimed on Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who she clearly blames for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Of course, Watts’ followers had some suggestions on how to “cure” the problem.

BAN THE GUNS.

Yeah, look how well that has worked for us.

Um…or maybe he’s ACTUALLY wanting the FBI to be held accountable for failing to look into the tip they received about the shooter.

Gee, what a concept, right?

You must not realize that it’s possible to be pro-gun and love children.

And who exactly is their NRA handler?

Because gun control doesn’t work unless someone wants to LEGALLY buy a firearm.

Another useless march. Got it.

