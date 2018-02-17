Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, loves to use any gun tragedy to push for gun control. Right now, her focus is aimed on Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who she clearly blames for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

In 2011, @FLGovScott signed a @NRA-supported “docs versus glocks” bill, which punished doctors who asked patients about gun ownership. Pediatricians feared the safety repercussions of the legislation. It was overturned by the Court of Appeals in 2017. https://t.co/0b6xdxy5Tl — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2018

In 2011, Scott also signed preemption legislation, prohibiting localities from regulating firearms and ammunition. Cities and counties were forced to allow guns in parks, hospitals, and government buildings as a result. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2018

In 2013, Scott said he opposed universal background checks for gun purchases: “It’s always easy to say do something when no one understands what it is.” — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2018

In 2014, Scott signed legislation allowing children to play with simulated weapons in school. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2018

In 2017, Scott cut the cost of a concealed weapons permit — for a third time during his Administration — despite the Pulse shooting, the Fort Meyers shooting, and the Fort Lauderdale shooting. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2018

Of course, Watts’ followers had some suggestions on how to “cure” the problem.

Reinstate the assault rifle ban, end 2nd Amendment collateral damage. Congress is complicit, the President is complicit and the Republican party is complicit. — Mark Kevin Duncan (@BigMarkD275) February 17, 2018

BAN THE GUNS.

Yeah, look how well that has worked for us.

Rick scott thinks that by calling out the FBI, no one will notice that his state has little or no gun control! — Hector Rodriguez (@Hectoesme35) February 17, 2018

Um…or maybe he’s ACTUALLY wanting the FBI to be held accountable for failing to look into the tip they received about the shooter.

Gee, what a concept, right?

Florida needs a new governor. One that cares about its children and protecting its citizens against gun violence. — Polar Bear 76 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@Tigerpug) February 17, 2018

You must not realize that it’s possible to be pro-gun and love children.

Both the governor and the Senator need to go along with their NRA handler. — Yankee Nutmeg (@DenseClarke) February 17, 2018

And who exactly is their NRA handler?

His interview earlier this week with @wolfblitzer told me all I needed to know. He REFUSED to use the words gun control and commit to standing up against the NRA. Despite Wolf pressing him multiple times. — Andy Krimmer (@akrimmer) February 17, 2018

Because gun control doesn’t work unless someone wants to LEGALLY buy a firearm.

Let's organize a Mother's Day March to End Gun Violence — Human Kind (@jack_craypo) February 17, 2018

Another useless march. Got it.