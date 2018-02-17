Julian Assange had a pretty pertinent question for Democrats:

Can anyone answer this simple question? Why is it that 94% of mass shootings are perpetrated by people who have either identified or registered as a Democrat? @TheDemocrats @DNC #TriggeredLiberals https://t.co/xS9zzA9Jdn — Julian Assange ⏳ (@TheRealJuIian) February 17, 2018

Some people offered up their reasoning.

I can: Moral decay. Living by emotions instead of principle. And most importantly, turning away from Jesus. — Knights Trumplar (@FaithShielder) February 17, 2018

That’s true. So many in our society lack any kind of morals or ethics.

Short answer: Because @thedemocrats have become the largest hate group in the United States. Punto final. — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) February 17, 2018

True. They like to divide all of us and pin us against each other.

Because their crazy moonbat leaders tell them the opposite of the truth at every turn and their psyches are so screwed up they don't even know which bathroom to use. — Deplorable Dick (@UberDick) February 17, 2018

That’s one way of looking at it.

One reason is because that party preaches violence. That's why they are unable to work out fair, rational agreements. — Tony ✝️🔫🇺🇸 (@O2supply) February 17, 2018

Because what better way to call for peace than with violence? It makes SOOO much sense.

I wonder if there is also a correlation to being raised in a home without firearms? In other words, is it primarily people that know nothing about guns beforehand? — Mama "big there there" Wiretap (@WilkinsonStudio) February 17, 2018

Definitely think this plays into it. People who have never been around a gun tend to be more afraid than those who have been surrounded by them before.

Because liberals do not value life — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) February 17, 2018

That’s evidenced by their stance on abortion.

Because Liberalism IS the disease! They rationalize infant murder, drug use, removed God and religion from schools and refuse to discipline their children. Any wonder we’re here? Add realistic, violent video games and you’re even closer to making an unrepentant killer. — Carl Cannova (@carlcannova) February 17, 2018

The definition of a disaster.