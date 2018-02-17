Julian Assange had a pretty pertinent question for Democrats:

Some people offered up their reasoning.

That’s true. So many in our society lack any kind of morals or ethics.

Trending

True. They like to divide all of us and pin us against each other.

That’s one way of looking at it.

Because what better way to call for peace than with violence? It makes SOOO much sense.

Definitely think this plays into it. People who have never been around a gun tend to be more afraid than those who have been surrounded by them before.

That’s evidenced by their stance on abortion.

The definition of a disaster.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsgun controlJulian Assangemass shootings