Actor James Woods pointed out one troubling point: people will kill one another in any means necessary if they want to cause harm.

People can kill with anything. Planes. Guns. Trucks. Even fertilizer. This is about evil in the hearts of men. #FloridaSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/b4U7Ldd4Xa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2018

One of his followers argued that it’s easy to get your hands on a submachine gun.

That’s true. But it’s not so easy to enter a school with a truck, not easy for a kid to fly a plane or intellect to use fertiliser. But a sub machine gun that’s easy to buy and kills many quickly and easily. Why does anyone need a sub machine gun ffs? — Shazzer Mac (@ShazzerMac2) February 17, 2018

Apparently this person thinks buying a gun is like buying a candy bar.

Hint: it’s not.

And Woods called them on it:

If you, as a civilian, can “easily” buy a “sub machine” gun legally in the United States, I’ll give a thousand dollars. But if not, you must conversely eat a thousands pounds of horse manure. Ready to bet? https://t.co/1MSULh5pfi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2018

This guy is a loon, as a FFL owner, I can assuredly tell him NO, you cannot buy a "sub machine gun" … — Pansylee VanMeteren (@PoeticPastries) February 17, 2018

