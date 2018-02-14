Australian Minister Bob Katter appeared on Sky New Australia to talk about gun deaths after the school shooting today in Florida.

.@RealBobKatter: The highest death rate with guns was in East Germany when it was a communist country, the lowest in Europe was Switzerland where every single household has a gun. There's no relationship between gun ownership and death. MORE: https://t.co/DeSGcnaK5S #SkyLiveNow pic.twitter.com/mqFML5DbNX — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 14, 2018

Here’s what Katter had to say:

Three years before the Port Arthur ban, there were less gun deaths then the three years after the ban. And that’s a sign in East Germany that the highest death rate with guns was in East Germany, a Communist country. The lowest death threat with guns in Europe was Switzerland, where every single household had a gun. There’s no relationship between gun ownership and death. But there is definitely some sort of serious problem occurring and it seems to be confined to the United States.

Even in Australia, they know that having guns in homes doesn’t correlate to gun-related deaths. It means America has a problem with something else…maybe mental illness?