The International Olympic Committee wants the United States’ women’s hockey goalies to remove the Statue of Liberty from its masks. The reason? The IOC believes the State of Liberty violates the committee’s policy on political symbols.

From USA Today:

The IOC views the image as a possible violation of its policy against political symbols. The rule from the IOC Guidelines Regarding Authorized Identifications: No item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.

Hensley’s Statue of Liberty image is on the left side of her mask, and Rigsby’s is on her chin.

Good grief.

He has a point. It technically is a political symbol.

The IOC will show them how it’s done.

Or the 200 plus North Korean cheerleaders singing and dancing in unison?

As long as it’s not American pride, yup.

That’s definitely a good choice and it’s sure to get their feathers ruffled.

We’ll keep our freedom, you keep your dictatorships and oppression.

Probably.

Faith in humanity = gone.

