The International Olympic Committee wants the United States’ women’s hockey goalies to remove the Statue of Liberty from its masks. The reason? The IOC believes the State of Liberty violates the committee’s policy on political symbols.

From USA Today:

The IOC views the image as a possible violation of its policy against political symbols. The rule from the IOC Guidelines Regarding Authorized Identifications: No item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity. Hensley’s Statue of Liberty image is on the left side of her mask, and Rigsby’s is on her chin.

IOC orders U.S. women's hockey goalies to remove Statue of Liberty from masks as it violates policy against political symbols. https://t.co/U9kHSJF6Vs — Kevin Allen (@ByKevinAllen) February 13, 2018

Good grief.

Isn’t every flag displayed at this event a “political symbol”? — Matt Gillie (@mgillie101) February 13, 2018

He has a point. It technically is a political symbol.

NHL: We are the best at ruining hockey. IOC: Hold my beer — Scott Okenquist (@okenquist) February 13, 2018

The IOC will show them how it’s done.

But combing the two Koreas as one doesn't represent political symbolism? Leave the masks as they are and take the heat. — Todd Egizii 🇺🇸 (@TEgizii) February 13, 2018

Or the 200 plus North Korean cheerleaders singing and dancing in unison?

Yet, the IOC is A-OK with the North Korean propagandapalooza fembot show! — Peter Morris (@PmorrisPeter) February 13, 2018

As long as it’s not American pride, yup.

I propose this replacement artwork. pic.twitter.com/x5iuU6wvSQ — Josh (@JustJoshinYu) February 13, 2018

That’s definitely a good choice and it’s sure to get their feathers ruffled.

@usahockey should file a formal grievance with #Olympics. This isn’t North Korea. We’ve become beaten down by an overreaching attempt at political correctness in every facet of social interaction. PC policing has long crossed over into the damaging nether regions of the absurd — spence (@smarcus27) February 13, 2018

We’ll keep our freedom, you keep your dictatorships and oppression.

Is the IOC run by the NFL? — Nick Diberardino (@Debers16) February 13, 2018

Probably.

Faith in humanity = gone.