According to NBC New York, PyeongChang organizers are investigating a potential internet and WiFi attack that took place 45 minutes before the opening ceremony on Friday night.

“It didn’t affect the opening ceremony,” Organizing committee spokeswoman Nancy Park said. “It went as planned. We just had some issue with our internal system.”

Park said the defense ministry and a cybersecurity team were looking into the issue but their systems have been “normalized.” While she failed to provide details, she declined to speculate about the cause.

Drones that were scheduled to be deployed during the opening ceremony were not, something International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams called it an “impromptu logistical change.

Adams failed to say whether or not the failure to utilize the drones had anything to do with the possible cyber attack.