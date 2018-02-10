Strange things are occurring at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea. First, North and South Korea came out together in unison as “Korea.” To make matters even stranger, North Korea has an all-female cheerleading section. Ther are 230 cheerleaders for their 22 athletes.

This is one of the wildest things I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Korean cheer sqaud at the Olympics 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) February 10, 2018

this is so satisfying to watch pic.twitter.com/7WizNqlNlV — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2018

And while there are only 22 North Korea athletes at the games, there are 230 cheerleaders.

North Korea sent 22 athletes to this year's #WinterOlympics but deployed a 230-strong all-female cheerleading squad https://t.co/xl7iJu5QRa pic.twitter.com/OYdyLLIYK9 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 10, 2018

You know Twittersphere ran wild with this.

Bring it Un — Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 10, 2018

How did they manage to get all those seats together ? Buying @Olympics tickets is a nightmare at the best of times !! #pyeongchangOlympics2018 — JoeWoddy (@JWODDY13) February 10, 2018

They’re a country buying tickets, not an individual. Plus Kim Jong Un is NUTS. He probably threatened another nuclear missile crisis if he didn’t get those tickets.

It’s propaganda at its finest.

It’s amazing what breaking down societal norms and conditioning a people like one would a dog does for coordinated dance routines. — geekmojo (@geek_mojo) February 10, 2018

It gives you the chills with how creepy it is.

No surprise as Kim Jong-un wants the World to view everyone else in NK is this happy. Glad these kids are having fun. — Jennifer L (@ParaMedicalSkin) February 10, 2018

Yup. Then he can reference this moment as proof that his people are happy.

By the end of the Olympics there will probably only be 4 of them left … “defecting to the South aint going back there” 😂😂😂 — RAB (@_RAB___) February 10, 2018

They could easily say, “Oh. Well, we’re friends with South Korea now so I figured that meant I could move here.”

