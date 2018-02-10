The College Republicans at the University of Washington decided to host the group Patriot Prayer on-campus. The group is known for being pro-Trump and hosting rallies in liberal cities.

According to Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, the group’s goal is to be non-violent and to gather peacefully.

Here’s what one participant had to say:

The College Republicans issued a statement to their members, reminding everyone to be peaceful and non-violent.

The university received numerous complaints and issued the following statement:

At least UW learned from the mistakes of liberal campuses like Berkeley.

Of course, people were upset by the decision.

By allowing EVERY voice and point of view on campus, UW IS being inclusive. But to liberals that generally means shutting down conservatives, doesn’t it?

What makes you think this group incites violence?

Translation: WOMP. WOMP. WOMP.

Oh, yes. I forgot. Liberals automatically assume Trump supporters are racists.

And in typical liberal fashion, if you don’t like something, yell “RACISM!” and everything will be fine…NOT.

Actually, the College Republicans invited the group, not the university. Just because the university didn’t shut down the event doesn’t mean that they’re putting it on. Learn how these things work.

Except when it’s ANTIFA, right?

Free speech is great when you agree with the messaging, right Diane?

The poor police had to anticipate what these idiots were going to do.

At least they got their Starbucks in beforehand.

Here’s what the Patriot Prayer participants looked like:

Sadly, Seattle is representative of a lot of other states. The big city ruins things for the other 98 percents of the state.

Ain’t that the truth?

YES.

We shouldn’t have to be ashamed to love living in America.

And, just like every American-loving rally begins, the Star Spangled Banner was sung.

Give me liberty or give me death.

Here’s what counter protestors looked like:

“Racists are not welcome here.”

Good to know.

Ever notice that liberals use the SAME chants for EVERYTHING?

“Hey, ho, Trump has got to go.”

Sound familiar?

Nothing screams “backed by the Democrats” like pre-printed signs.

Can we take a moment to define Fascism? Because lefties throw this word around just as much as they do “racism.”

Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

How the hell is Trump trying to centralize the government or be a dictator? If anything, he’s PUSHED for the republic we live in by encouraging individuals to get involved in politics.

 

This is what police were forced to do:

But remember, these counter-protesters are “peaceful” and are here to “stand up against hate.”

So these are the people who started the riot?

College kids are so intimidated by other people’s thoughts that they have to basically riot. Isn’t that great?

NO ONE should throw bottles at cops. NO. ONE. They’re there to protect you idiots.

