The College Republicans at the University of Washington decided to host the group Patriot Prayer on-campus. The group is known for being pro-Trump and hosting rallies in liberal cities.

According to Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, the group’s goal is to be non-violent and to gather peacefully.

Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer stresses their message is non-violent and thanks UW for allowing this event to go on. Asks people hear his speech (focused on American freedoms) before casting judgement. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/JnaNWwQowA — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

Here’s what one participant had to say:

UW Speech: Cathy Camper w/Patriot Prayer on goal of today’s event & potential face-off w/counter protestors. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/gx56T1wgjO — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

The College Republicans issued a statement to their members, reminding everyone to be peaceful and non-violent.

A message from UW College Republicans who invited Patriot

Prayer to campus. Currently lots of yelling from counter group, but no clashes so far. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/zjoZCNP0hM — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

The university received numerous complaints and issued the following statement:

As a public univ., we have free speech obligations. This includes for groups invited by recognized student organizations, like College Republicans and their invitation to Patriot Prayer. Out of abundance of caution, organizers of other campus events chose to cancel/postpone. — U. of Washington (@UW) February 10, 2018

UW was advised by law enforcement canceling the event, if not done voluntarily by organizers — which they declined to do — would likely pose greater safety risks, as both supporters of Patriot Prayer and counter-protesters were likely to confront one another elsewhere on campus. — U. of Washington (@UW) February 10, 2018

The @UW’s commitment to inclusion and equity remains steadfast, and our efforts to advance that cause will continue. https://t.co/O8bZLnvJdc — U. of Washington (@UW) February 10, 2018

At least UW learned from the mistakes of liberal campuses like Berkeley.

Of course, people were upset by the decision.

You have failed all of us, UW. You chose to protect violence over the rest of your community. And then have the nerve to say you promote inclusion. Disgusting. — Marie (@kagegetsuoni) February 10, 2018

By allowing EVERY voice and point of view on campus, UW IS being inclusive. But to liberals that generally means shutting down conservatives, doesn’t it?

As a university, you have the responsibility to provide a reasonably safe experience for your students, faculty and staff. Allowing organizations well known for inciting violence to congregate is a an abject failure ofnthat responsibility. — Brandy Donaghy (@Scatterbrandy) February 10, 2018

What makes you think this group incites violence?

You should really go look at what they're saying so you understand the horrible optics this had for the U, not to mention the implications it has for marginalized students — Orlando Garcia (@landodiazmusic) February 10, 2018

Translation: WOMP. WOMP. WOMP.

It really just appears that the university protects racist groups over events put on by students of color. — rachel (@Rocknrollclub) February 10, 2018

Oh, yes. I forgot. Liberals automatically assume Trump supporters are racists.

And in typical liberal fashion, if you don’t like something, yell “RACISM!” and everything will be fine…NOT.

So what you are saying is you purposely sabotaged a black history month event by knowingly inviting a group to your campus that poses immediate danger to your black students. — Tallalalalala Says Throw The Nazis in the Trash (@VestaDear) February 10, 2018

Actually, the College Republicans invited the group, not the university. Just because the university didn’t shut down the event doesn’t mean that they’re putting it on. Learn how these things work.

Words that incite violence are not protected speech — Lumbervore (@iwooll) February 10, 2018

Except when it’s ANTIFA, right?

Free speech my ass! Trump is the Pied Piper of Nazis, luring them out of their hidey holes, and you are aiding and abetting this! Shame on you! Or, like Trump, have you no shame? — Diane Powell (@Brunhildagis) February 10, 2018

Free speech is great when you agree with the messaging, right Diane?

The poor police had to anticipate what these idiots were going to do.

Seattle SWAT fueling up with about 30 min before the #PatriotPrayer rally begins. They have a plethora of zip ties stuffed into their bulletproof vests. #UWRally #UW pic.twitter.com/GzNxQ1A921 — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 10, 2018

At least they got their Starbucks in beforehand.

Here’s what the Patriot Prayer participants looked like:

View from UW steps towards Red Square. Patriot Prayer facing off about 30 yards from counter group. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/RTWCVIQUMK — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

"I'm sick and tired of Seattle telling the rest of this state how to live their lives, they can't even run their own country" #PatriotPrayer #UWRally pic.twitter.com/ZVF3CKeaxX — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 10, 2018

Sadly, Seattle is representative of a lot of other states. The big city ruins things for the other 98 percents of the state.

Joey Gibson: "if the world hates you then you're doing something right for the man upstairs." #PatriotPrayer #uwprotest — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 10, 2018

Ain’t that the truth?

"So many people are triggered about being an American these days… these politicians don't want us talking about freedom." #PatriotPrayer pic.twitter.com/Xa4QCQonV0 — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 10, 2018

YES.

We shouldn’t have to be ashamed to love living in America.

And, just like every American-loving rally begins, the Star Spangled Banner was sung.

David didn't want to give me his last name but he's out here for freedom of speech. Even hate speech should be protected. He just started a chant of "My speech, my choice." #uwprotest #PatriotPrayer #UWRally pic.twitter.com/G6uChCQVta — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 10, 2018

Give me liberty or give me death.

Here’s what counter protestors looked like:

UW Speech: The counter protestors to Patriot Prayer have arrived at Red Square. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/TpmTPjEQ8M — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

“Racists are not welcome here.”

Good to know.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Patriot Prayer has got to go…” Counter protest at UW’s Red Square. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/2NqPu8tcV5 — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

Ever notice that liberals use the SAME chants for EVERYTHING?

“Hey, ho, Trump has got to go.”

Sound familiar?

Nothing screams “backed by the Democrats” like pre-printed signs.

UW SPEECH: Counter protest doing their best to drown out message from Patriot Prayer. Police keeping a heavy presence to maintain barricaded buffer. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/IyFufFGaNJ — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

Can we take a moment to define Fascism? Because lefties throw this word around just as much as they do “racism.”

Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

How the hell is Trump trying to centralize the government or be a dictator? If anything, he’s PUSHED for the republic we live in by encouraging individuals to get involved in politics.

This is what police were forced to do:

NOW: Pepper spray deployed at UW protest. Fight breaks out inside Group protesting patriot prayer. pic.twitter.com/kdm76xtVmm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 10, 2018

But remember, these counter-protesters are “peaceful” and are here to “stand up against hate.”

UW PROTEST: Appears police have placed two counter protesters under arrest following a fight in the crowd. #KOMONews Pepper spray deployed to temporarily clear crowd. pic.twitter.com/ppGjRCoZEh — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 10, 2018

So these are the people who started the riot?

#BREAKING Police trying to disperse protesters from UW square after objects thrown at officers. Some arrests made. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/EVBoEQ1E6U — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) February 10, 2018

College kids are so intimidated by other people’s thoughts that they have to basically riot. Isn’t that great?

Bottles thrown at cops. Proud Boy group being escorted back to designated area. It appears two more people arrested, though side is again unclear. #uwprotest pic.twitter.com/NdFD9asyKM — Mitch Pittman (@Mitch_Pittman) February 10, 2018

NO ONE should throw bottles at cops. NO. ONE. They’re there to protect you idiots.