It’s no secret that college campus are liberal and most attempt to fill students’ heads with nothing but nonsense.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, however, wanted to remind the average folks just what conservative students are facing on college campuses.

I get countless of messages from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative Leftists dominating higher education represent a grave threat to our country & culture Conservative students shouldn’t be targeted for disagreeing — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 7, 2018

It’s true. When I was in college, I frequently had to back up my claims with a BUNCH of documentation, you know, from that book called the Constitution, or face being penalized for my opinions.

Class action law suit for discrimination. Nothing teaches us better than law suits. — Martha Kladitis (@MarthaKladitis) February 7, 2018

As great as that sounds on paper, things are going to change until conservatives decide they want to teach and be in higher education. This change has to be made from the inside out, not the other way around.

Excellent reason to choose which college or University to attend (and give your money to). UC Regents needs an overhaul — OfficiousIntermedler (@rdunc17) February 7, 2018

There’s some merit in that argument. I would, however, challenge conservative students who are strong in their principles and values to consider going to a liberal college. I know that sounds strange but going to a hippie, leftie school actually taught me how to think through my arguments and understand why I believe what I do. It challenging you to be a better critical thinker, which can benefit you inside and outside of politics.

I’m a 46 year old who went back to college. This was in my Abnormal Psychology book-I was surprised but really know I should not have been, now this is abnormal! Why would securing our country cause anxiety?!? pic.twitter.com/sUTztTvBuc — Kathy (@Kathy14638) February 7, 2018

These are the kind of questions that students are faced with. The way to combat them is to start out by saying that you don’t see a connection and then explain why. As long as you can back up your argument, you should be in the clear.

It’s not just higher education, high schools and middle schools are complicit as well. — LJ Ringstad (@seattlecentrist) February 7, 2018

It does start younger and younger these days BUT the majority of the bias happens on college campuses.

This has been true for years. Repeat the prof's views and you get a good grade, disagree and poor grade — Peter Brightman (@brightooth) February 7, 2018

There are a few professors (although they are rare) who will respect your political beliefs as long as you can back up your claims and make a solid argument.

My niece graduated salutatorian of her high school class and now has A’s in every college course except for government, in which her liberal professor disagrees with ever paper she writes. She’s republican btw… — Charity Faith Barrera (@Charitylove08) February 7, 2018

Tell her to challenge it with the Dean. She can’t win if she doesn’t fight.

Record it, find a lawyer. Falsely grading you in College, is limiting your future income and actionable. But burden of proof is on the student, not the nitwit professors. — Buddy File (@Burning4Buddy) February 7, 2018

Or, here’s an easier step: Record it and send it to Campus Reform. They’re GREAT at exposing lefties and their agendas.

That is an unbelievably rare occurrence. — Anthony Del Signore (@Anthony_John534) February 7, 2018

What the hell are you smoking?

You’re either liberal or blind as a bat.

Just a thought=>Maybe conservative students should consider taking online courses to avoid all the political bias currently being taught in classrooms by Liberal professors. 🧐 — Cathy Markham (@CathyLMarkham) February 7, 2018

That’s a dumb thought. Liberal professors “teach” online classes as well. If the assignments are biased and the grading is biased, then nothing has changed except the learning location.

They probably aren't lowering them because they are Conservative, theyh are lowering them because college is about facts, and conservatives nowadays aren't conservative, they follow alternative facts — Dom (@domraff96) February 7, 2018

“Alternative facts?”

Good grief. Where do you get your intel? Reddit?