One of the FUNNIEST stories going around Twitter right now HAS to be about billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong purchasing the Los Angeles Time and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Literally, every liberal media personality in Los Angeles (so about 99 percent of them) are FREAKING out. You know why? Because their soon-to-be new owner has been seen with President Donald Trump and *GASP* there COULD be a possibility that he supports the president.

If you look at who all the freak out is coming from, it’s from mainstream media reporters at places like the LA Times, POLITICO and Slate.

LATIMES owner to sell paper… https://t.co/pou2KAqckk — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) February 6, 2018

Reporters were quick to respond to the situation:

To recap 2018 so far: @latimes unionizes. Publisher placed on leave. EIC ousted. New EIC named. Newsroom revolts against possible move to the Westside. The "Pyramid" and the "Network" uncovered. Business editor suspended, then reinstated. LAT to be sold to the richest man in L.A. — Andrea Chang (@byandreachang) February 6, 2018

Sounds like quite the saga.

And it's only Feb. 6. — Stephen Battaglio (@SteveBattaglio) February 6, 2018

A lot can happen in 30 days, especially when a billionaire businessman is put in charge.

Video of LA Times staff checking their computers every minute of every day recently. pic.twitter.com/6vO3r5F8P3 — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) February 6, 2018

Basically.

Will the @latimes ever break our own story? 🤔 — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) February 6, 2018

What happened to writing the story, not being the story?

*frantically looks up Patrick Soon-Shiong on Linkedin* — Brandon Finnigan (@B_M_Finnigan) February 6, 2018

Media freakout much?

Ok maybe I was just out of the loop here but "Patrick Soon-Shiong buys LA Times" was not one of the headlines I was expecting this week — Sy Mukherjee (@the_sy_guy) February 6, 2018

So you’re in denial too, huh?

My inbox if full of colleague emailing to tell me my "favourite doctor" is buying the @latimes

Here's a story I did last year on Patrick Soon-Shiong's cancer tests. https://t.co/ZEAg2Mvuct — Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) February 6, 2018

The buzz is going around.

Patrick Soon-Shiong to buy the Los Angeles Times. What could go wrong? — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 6, 2018

Liberals would lose their influence and then they’d REALLY be freaking out.

Want to know about the new owner of the @latimes, biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong? Worth reading this @statnews piece about him railing against “all this false reporting” while he was under media scrutiny last year: https://t.co/cXz74QDl6D — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 6, 2018

Hmm.

Some seem quick to tear the man down. Just look at this thread by Rebecca Robbins:

.@DrPatSoonShiong is buying the @latimes and the @sdut, the @washingtonpost reports. here are some fun facts about The World's Richest Doctor https://t.co/CvODtGOqoZ — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

back in the early 1990s he suggested he had cured diabetes. spoiler: he hadn't. https://t.co/VNQJMiY4nG — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

in early 2016, he launched a bold plan to cure cancer, but when i checked in on his progress a year in, i found… very little scientific progress, inflated claims, and lots of marketing of soon-shiong products https://t.co/RopNMUrB2E — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

So he hasn’t cured cancer. What does that have to do with running a newspaper?

a few years ago, he donated $12M to the university of utah. the catch: the contract for his gift was worded in a way that left the university with no other choice but to send $10M of it back to one of his companies https://t.co/UsW7cjRcJL — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

and this past december, @adamfeuerstein's readers voted soon-shiong as the worst CEO in biopharma https://t.co/8mV94voL7g — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

then there's @dariustahir's great reporting on how soon-shiong has been boosting sales of his genetic test with purchases from hospitals and clinics associated with doctors on his payroll https://t.co/O1DwKtJ18l — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

and here's the transcript of the weirdest earnings call i have ever listened to, wherein the new @latimes owner rails against "false reporting" https://t.co/iROUNjsavGhttps://t.co/N4LfcNR92I — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

and i'd be remiss if i didn't mention that soon-shiong and @cher (of all people!) are in a nasty legal feud https://t.co/n1nG7qGXon — Rebecca Robbins (@RebeccaDRobbins) February 6, 2018

Then there’s this thread…

Before celebrating *too* much about the possible sale of @latimes to billionaire doctor Patrick Soon-Shiong, read this thread https://t.co/lR8ufo3yH2 — Lisa Fung (@lfung) February 6, 2018

At first, this headline seemed exciting https://t.co/jhcV3L7k9J — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 6, 2018

But it turns out they're selling to an eccentric billionaire doctor with a checkered business history pic.twitter.com/bLjPFk1p4y — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 6, 2018

How eccentric? Well, he seems to be convinced he's going to singlehandedly #solvecancer pic.twitter.com/7jt0RJVd8s — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 6, 2018

Anyway, I'd be REALLY nervous about this guy's intentions. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 6, 2018

Oh, also, he was already a major Tronc shareholder (and has been angling to buy the paper for a while). Doubt he's gonna be in love with the union either. https://t.co/z4utABvl80 — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 6, 2018

It will be interesting to see where the chips will fall with this one. On one hand, lefties are freaking out and melting over the thought of potentially having someone even REMOTELY on Trump’s side managing them. Because, you know, Heaven forbid they have to be even semi-neutral in their reporting. On the other hand, this could be a gigantic shift in how the mainstream media reports on conservatives.

What say you?