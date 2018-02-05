College campuses are home to some of the most insane stories around. This is just another one in the books.

Princeton is hosting a “fat positive dinner” later this week. Here’s the event’s description:

Fat Positive Dinner

Thursday, February 8th, 6:00pm

Women’s Center, Frist 243 This space is intended for fat identified people to share their experiences as a fat person at Princeton in an accepting and supportive environment. We will discuss fat positive programming ideas for the Spring semester as well. Dinner will be served, please RSVP to Jordan Dixon [email protected]

Sponsored by the Women*s Center and Health Promotion and Prevention Services

The “goal of the event is to have a conversation to discuss potential future programming focused on body size and body image,” Sonya Satinsky, director of Health Promotion and Prevention Services, told Campus Reform. “At this point, we are unsure whether it will be a one-time or recurring event, as this will depend on students’ interest,” she added, noting that “there is not specific funding allocated for this particular initiative.”

Look, I get it. I’m a fat person myself and I know how difficult it can be to have others mock and tease you. This “event” is a bit strange though. I don’t know how I’d feel about sitting around a table with strangers, eating dinner and talking about what it’s like to be teased and bullied for having a muffin top.

I could imagine the conversation going something like this:

And I’m not the only one who found it strange.

Ehh…it’s probably geared toward people who have anorexia or bulimia.