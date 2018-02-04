Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning a man took a sledgehammer to 12 police cars in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Police Department later arrested the suspect, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported.

Around 5am this morning a suspect entered our central substation parking lot that’s STILL unsecured smashing 12 cars in total! What’s it going to take folks, Officer getting killed ? These parking lots need to be secure !!!!! pic.twitter.com/vWUGLFUlzV — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) February 4, 2018

It wouldn’t be that difficult to put a chain link fence and gate around the parking lot.

Suspect takes sledgehammer to 12 Dallas police cars parked at substation https://t.co/asgYi1CO22 pic.twitter.com/3DeP7wTExR — WFAA (@wfaa) February 4, 2018

Geeze.

Dallas Police arrested a man this morning for breaking into a police parking lot and taking a sledgehammer to 12 patrol units. https://t.co/ixISo9xKsg — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) February 4, 2018

So crazy.

This is so sad…..Dallas needs to fix this ASAP — Kim Novoa (@group_kim) February 4, 2018

It’s a simple solution that could make a world of difference. Like the Dalla Police Association said: does an officer need to be killed before someone takes this seriously?

Pray for our boys in blue, Dallas PD r the best Person Takes Sledgehammer to Dallas Police Squad Cars https://t.co/h565zNaEH8 — Roger Akers (@TheFaithWalker_) February 4, 2018

Pray for them…then DEMAND local officials do something to fix this problem.

The DEMOCRAT MAYOR and DEMOCRAT majority City Council IS THE PROBLEM! It's time for Dallas citizens to abolish the 14-1 council of the inept and vote in a conservative, police friendly Mayor. Mike Rawlings is a complete JOKE and this lot should become secured using his salary. — Tᴇxᴀɴ Bʟᴀᴋᴇ Mᴀᴜʟᴅɪɴ (@BAMTX) February 4, 2018

That’s one way of getting the job done.

This is a damn shame. But we let the Mayor and City Council do it. We are fighting with the wrong team. — #TheRawPowerTeamBoss (@Daydev15) February 4, 2018

BINGO.

Aren't y'all the police? If someone is going to secure these lots, won't it be y'all? — MasonG (@RealMarieCurie) February 4, 2018

No, dumb dumb. It would be the city council and other elected officials who vote on budgets to decide to put in appropriate fencing to secure the perimeter. If DPD had a police officer patrolling their lot protecting squad cars, how many people would b**ch and moan about how that’s a waste of taxpayer dollars?

The saddest part is it’s probably going to cost just as much – if not more – to fix the cars than it would be to put up fencing.

City of Dallas is more concerned with taking down statues than protecting its officers. — JB 🇺🇸👷🏻⚡️⚡️ (@Texan765) February 4, 2018

Oh snap!

The southern border wall will be finished before sub stations are secured. Be safe. — Étienne 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇬🇧🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@CulturaeBelator) February 4, 2018

For the officers’ sake, hopefully this isn’t the case.