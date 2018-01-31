During the inauguration festivities, now-First Lady Melania Trump brought a gift to then-First Lady Michelle Obama. Many Americans were left with one question: what was inside the Tiffany blue box?

Michelle appeared on the Ellen show and explained why she looked so awkward in the photos and video and what Melania had gifted her.

Michelle Obama dishes to Ellen about Melania Trump's inauguration gift https://t.co/kV3EsHRJVi pic.twitter.com/sUyhsFvZb2 — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 31, 2018

Former first lady Michelle Obama relives an awkward Inauguration Day gift exchange during her first television interview since leaving the White House https://t.co/1Sb3lO0Hd8 pic.twitter.com/Xjci3JBfQE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 31, 2018

That does make sense. There are “official” protocols for these types of ceremonies.

.@MichelleObama breaks down that awkward gift exchange with the Trumps (and what was inside — a "lovely frame") https://t.co/0mbDwiiTfY pic.twitter.com/CnWWFAOfuh — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 31, 2018

So, was there a picture in the picture frame? What does it look like? This answers one question and raises 12 more.

Michelle Obama reveals Melania Trump gave her a "lovely frame" on Inauguration Day https://t.co/v6Ae0IBHpm pic.twitter.com/VxK5iXNVd6 — The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2018

Not sure why she was confused…she did the same to Laura Bush. Start the 1:18 mark.https://t.co/EbspKgBVLs pic.twitter.com/ZqW9jEoJCi — Dani (@hey_dani_hey) January 31, 2018

Ohhhh. This makes things much, much more interesting.

Maybe Michelle could learn a thing of two from Laura Bush and how she graciously handled the gift from Her back in 2008!

Michelle excuse at @TheEllenShow show was classless! https://t.co/9LSlzmXrX2 pic.twitter.com/a9RSpivt3p — Ayn* (@AynRiedel98) January 31, 2018

Hey! There’s a thought.

The strange thing about her confusion is that she did the exact same thing. She brought a gift for the outgoing Laura Bush. — Jenn (@jennplam) January 31, 2018

That’s pretty funny.

Getting a gift puts her in a tailspin? Wow! No class. We do remember she gave Mrs Bush a box gift at O inauguration, right? — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) January 31, 2018

How easily we forget.

Personally I think the frame could be a subtle dis.

Frames "mark a picture as a picture, that is as an illusion rather than reality.”

44 an illusion. 45 the reality. — Christopher (@Knightinkarma) January 31, 2018

Never know so much thought could be put behind a picture frame.

A simple thank you would have sufficed. — MarttaRoseKelly (@MarttaRoseKelly) January 31, 2018

That’s too simple.

Any normal person would have said "Thank you" and accepted to gift as a token of friendship and not gone on a talk show to belittle the first lady. — Maximus (@Maximus26273853) January 31, 2018

Again, that’s too simple.

Dear @MichelleObama, I hope you are enjoying that wonderful gift frame from @FLOTUS on Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/c1QG5gd1AW — Μολὼν Λαβέ (@M0L0NL4BE) January 31, 2018

OUCH. That burn has GOT to hurt.

For the longest time…this was me… pic.twitter.com/Fdb0VHFUOH — DN ↗️💻 (@darinng) January 31, 2018

Hey, even if they’re on the opposite sides of the aisle politically, it is possible for some people to be gracious to one another. It’s a rare trait but it is definitely doable.

This was the only time I found Michelle Obama to be less than gracious. You should always try to underplay another person’s faux pas even if that person is your worst enemy. I think we know that Melania doesn’t and never did want this job. @TheEllenShow — hashhag (@vviivviieennnne) January 31, 2018

You don’t know Melania’s intentions. For all you know, she was doing this as a kind gesture, not an act of malice.