On Tuesday night, Fox News’ Tomi Lahren added a video to her Instagram story. The video included Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) giving his response to the State of the Union in the background, with Tomi clearly disagreeing with what he was saying.

Here’s a screencap of what her video looked like:

What a way to talk about someone @TomiLahren “Shred this little ginger nerd.” pic.twitter.com/rv2FjLW8G7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2018

Brutal.

Now, Lahren has issued an apology about what she posted.

My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 1, 2018

“Too upset?” That’s probably aun understatement.

People on both sides were quick to jump in with their take.

you're a trash person — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 1, 2018

Don’t hold back there, Oliver.

So, wait. Do you agree with Tomi? Or are you hatin’ on what she said? Not quite clear here.

It just shows you are human! Ma'am, don't beat yourself up! You can only take some much! — Joe Radcliffe (@Joe_Frazier_Rad) February 1, 2018

We’re all human, that’s true.

She can only take so much what?! She literally rants and raves about people every single day and her party won the election and controls both houses of Congress. What is it she is “taking” exactly?! — ✭Becca✭ (@dix_iechick) February 1, 2018

Doesn’t mean that the system is perfect or that things can’t be improved.

She tells the truth, and stands for something in this country! Not to mention she respects and appreciates the military! — Joe Radcliffe (@Joe_Frazier_Rad) February 1, 2018

She definitely stands for something.

Can't handle the blowback, snowflake? Go find a safe space & schedule a doctor's appointment using your daddy's health insurance. — Tan Matt (@Tann_Matt) February 1, 2018

What makes you so sure Tomi has her parents’ insurance? She works for Fox News. I’m betting she can pay for her own healthcare.

Snowflake? Hilarious! Ever since Libterds were first called Snowflakes they can’t wait to use it against someone else, this is awesome, love seeing it every time. Do you feel relieved that you got to use it? Bet someone out there has a picture of you crying after the election😂😂 — SEAppleseed92 (@ArShanAppleseed) February 1, 2018

Liberals LOVE using the term because it’s ALWAYS used against them. It’s “reverse Snowflake-ism,” you know, like reverse racism.

Triggered much?😆 — Tan Matt (@Tann_Matt) February 1, 2018

Come on, dude. Muster up your own liberal line.

I don’t know what they were,& honestly I don’t care. I assume they were semi-befitting of your personality, & that you were thinking much worse things than you actually wrote. Also, your apology reads like something I wrote in 3rd grade after breaking my mother’s favorite vase — Russ Palmer (@RussPalmer) February 1, 2018

To be fair, 3rd grade taught us that we’re supposed to apologize, not necessarily the proper way to do it.

You could write this after each one of your posts… — Rob Brown (@robbrown1331) February 1, 2018

Ouch.

Did your parents ground you? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 1, 2018

Proof that someone couldn’t come up with anything more clever.

I've encountered alley cats with more of a conscience than you'll ever know, TAMMY. I hear Denny's is hiring. — John Pierce (@de_foole) February 1, 2018

Do they have a conscience because they’re alley cats that howl?

But the weirdest comment of the night goes to…

Tamburlaine, Jason Miller here, were you high or just drunk on wine coolers? — Jason (@longwall26) February 1, 2018

Tamburlaine?

I only ask because there’s a rumor floating around online—not from me, Tambulatorarium!—that you’re “into” horse tranquilizers — Jason (@longwall26) February 1, 2018

Where did you even get this from? People literally pull things out of their a** now and call it “news.”