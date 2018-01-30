California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) appeared on MSNBC shortly after President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.

Her response to Trump focused on how his response to DACA and DREAMers was “irresponsible.”

"To equate that with Dreamers and DACA was completely irresponsible. And it was scapegoating and fear-mongering. And it was wrong."@KamalaHarris responds to President Trump invoking MS-13 at #SOTU Watch more: https://t.co/jAgT9haNH3 pic.twitter.com/DacLrkka4c — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 31, 2018

It’s not that cut at dry, Kamala.

This Administration arbitrarily made a decision to end DACA — they brought this upon themselves. Let's keep our promise to these young people and find a solution for Dreamers. @MSNBC #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2018

Of course, Harris received instant praise from her cronies.

He’s SO clever. He was able to recite a sign from a protest. Bravo.

Yeah, look at what that got us last time a junior senator ran for office.

Fantastic job on MSNBC. Fantastic job representing CA (and me) and fantastic job representing Democrats. — Mz. Liz uh-O (@MzLizO) January 31, 2018

Could you suck up anymore? Probably not.

Fantastic job answering the questions tonight on msnbc… America needs you not just as a senator but as our next president! I sincerely hope you do decide to run! — the other very stable genius (@egomro4) January 31, 2018

Please. Spare us all.

You were on FIRE on @MSNBC I just LOVED it. Thank you. — Daniel S Berger (@danriche) January 31, 2018

Keep drinking the Kool-Aid.

At least there were some conservatives who were willing to push Harris on the issue.

#DACA is not a law, duly passed by Congress.

DACA isn't an executive order, signed by a President.

DACA is a bureaucratic MEMO, signed by Pres. Obama's DHS Secretary for a policy that Pres. Obama called "temporary."https://t.co/wgQGocQRYx #SOTU #SOTU2018 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) January 31, 2018

But you see, Democrats assume that once something becomes the “law” (even if it’s an Executive Order), that it will ALWAYS be in play, which isn’t the case.

Their parents and Obama caused this problem. At the end of the day it will be you working with @realDonaldTrump [email protected] it. If you have the courage. — 🇺🇸 Mike Smith 🇺🇸 (@MASmiff) January 31, 2018

Translation: Shut up and put your money where your mouth is.

Obama arbitrarily enacted it with an illegal Order, keep your facts straight. #blessyourheart — DeplorableDays (@DaysDeplorable) January 31, 2018

Democrats don’t know what facts are. You know why? Because they rely solely on emotions to govern.

Democrats are too worried about the people on the other side of the border to remember those RIGHT HERE in America.

Gee, what a concept.