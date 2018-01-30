California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) appeared on MSNBC shortly after President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.

Her response to Trump focused on how his response to DACA and DREAMers was “irresponsible.”

It’s not that cut at dry, Kamala.

Of course, Harris received instant praise from her cronies.

He’s SO clever. He was able to recite a sign from a protest. Bravo.

Yeah, look at what that got us last time a junior senator ran for office.

Could you suck up anymore? Probably not.

Please. Spare us all.

Keep drinking the Kool-Aid.

At least there were some conservatives who were willing to push Harris on the issue.

But you see, Democrats assume that once something becomes the “law” (even if it’s an Executive Order), that it will ALWAYS be in play, which isn’t the case.

Translation: Shut up and put your money where your mouth is.

Democrats don’t know what facts are. You know why? Because they rely solely on emotions to govern.

Democrats are too worried about the people on the other side of the border to remember those RIGHT HERE in America.

Gee, what a concept.

