One of the BEST aspects of political debates and speeches are always the drinking games.
So, grab your favorite hard liquor, beer or wine (or all of the above if you’re feeling really ambitious) and let’s get this party started!
🚨🚨🚨 OFFICIAL SOTU LIT AF DRINKING GAME 🚨🚨🚨
Shout-out @beyondreasdoubt for putting this together
Everybody be ready to go at 9pm sharp pic.twitter.com/vIkLB2ScAS
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2018
“Lit AF.”
Makes you wonder if it’ll live up to its name.
State of the Union tomorrow night. It's guaranteed to be a circus one way or another. Play the SOTU drinking game along with me live! pic.twitter.com/mL20oxOdYX
— Ken Bone (@kenbone18) January 30, 2018
Ken Bone, the guy with the awesome red sweater, has one of the most COMPLEX drinking games out there.
Alright, time for my annual SOTU drinking game!! I modified it a little bit for the Trump years. pic.twitter.com/LafocpNes0
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 30, 2018
This one is just designed to get you f**ked up.
Tonight’s #SOTU drinking game. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/alHSa6Ft3D
— Alaina Myers Ludiker (@AlainaLudiker) January 30, 2018
The term “fake news” will have you drunk in no time.
The Columbia Bugle State of the Union Drinking Game!
Happy #SOTU! pic.twitter.com/Uj2X3zKQ0d
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 30, 2018
This is the best one for those of you who will be watching it with your liberal, gun grabbing, amnesty-loving friends.
And if you’re feeling frisky…this is the game for you:
The Great of The Union Drinking Game #StateOfTheUnion #StateOfTheUnionAddress @realDonaldTrump @mike_pence pic.twitter.com/gA0lLoczHB
— Not Being Governed🏴 (@ArtofNBG) January 30, 2018
It’s like strip poker, politics version times 1000.
The #SOTU Drinking Game
-Take a Shot when the Democrats are seen on camera in disgust
-Take a Victory Lap Around your House, and then do a shot when ICE arrests Illegals in the Balcony tonight.
-Take a shot when Fake News is mentioned
-Take a shot when you hear the word Memo
— Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) January 30, 2018
Victory lap would be interesting.
Or, if you’re like me, and you love BINGO, here are some card choices:
Let’s turn it into a drinking game and die pic.twitter.com/Vw8BqcgeHI
— Jenna Gustafson (@jennarae120) January 30, 2018
Let’s see who gets BINGO first. Whoever gets blackout (either on their card or on their couch) is the REAL MVP.
#SOTU Drinking Game, anyone? I mean, I won't actually be *watching,* but I'm sure I'll be following on Twitter. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mGcaSETNNd
— TwoBroadsPodcast (@TwoBroadsTalk) January 30, 2018
“Racist comment” is rather subjective, don’tcha think?
And for the Democrats in your life who want to participate, we got cards for them as well:
Real talk: No one is looking forward to @realDonaldTrump's #SOTU address tonight. 🙄
Turn "aghast" into "a game!" with Lambda Legal's #StateOfTheUnion bingo! https://t.co/FzYyZ3WHSU pic.twitter.com/itYl1F6R81
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) January 30, 2018
Ehh…
I made a 2018 #StateOfTheUnion Drinking Game. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/m37aneE7RF
— Matt Hildreth (@mhildreth) January 29, 2018
That’s quite the solution.