One of the BEST aspects of political debates and speeches are always the drinking games.

So, grab your favorite hard liquor, beer or wine (or all of the above if you’re feeling really ambitious) and let’s get this party started!

🚨🚨🚨 OFFICIAL SOTU LIT AF DRINKING GAME 🚨🚨🚨 Shout-out @beyondreasdoubt for putting this together Everybody be ready to go at 9pm sharp pic.twitter.com/vIkLB2ScAS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2018

“Lit AF.”

Makes you wonder if it’ll live up to its name.

State of the Union tomorrow night. It's guaranteed to be a circus one way or another. Play the SOTU drinking game along with me live! pic.twitter.com/mL20oxOdYX — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) January 30, 2018

Ken Bone, the guy with the awesome red sweater, has one of the most COMPLEX drinking games out there.

Alright, time for my annual SOTU drinking game!! I modified it a little bit for the Trump years. pic.twitter.com/LafocpNes0 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 30, 2018

This one is just designed to get you f**ked up.

The term “fake news” will have you drunk in no time.

The Columbia Bugle State of the Union Drinking Game! Happy #SOTU! pic.twitter.com/Uj2X3zKQ0d — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 30, 2018

This is the best one for those of you who will be watching it with your liberal, gun grabbing, amnesty-loving friends.

And if you’re feeling frisky…this is the game for you:

It’s like strip poker, politics version times 1000.

The #SOTU Drinking Game -Take a Shot when the Democrats are seen on camera in disgust

-Take a Victory Lap Around your House, and then do a shot when ICE arrests Illegals in the Balcony tonight.

-Take a shot when Fake News is mentioned

-Take a shot when you hear the word Memo — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) January 30, 2018

Victory lap would be interesting.

Or, if you’re like me, and you love BINGO, here are some card choices:

Let’s turn it into a drinking game and die pic.twitter.com/Vw8BqcgeHI — Jenna Gustafson (@jennarae120) January 30, 2018

Let’s see who gets BINGO first. Whoever gets blackout (either on their card or on their couch) is the REAL MVP.

#SOTU Drinking Game, anyone? I mean, I won't actually be *watching,* but I'm sure I'll be following on Twitter. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mGcaSETNNd — TwoBroadsPodcast (@TwoBroadsTalk) January 30, 2018

“Racist comment” is rather subjective, don’tcha think?

And for the Democrats in your life who want to participate, we got cards for them as well:

Ehh…

That’s quite the solution.