Apparently CNN’s Jim Acosta missed the memo. You know, the one that says that you’re supposed to follow the law of the land. Either that or he thinks some laws are more important than others.

When Acosta’s colleague, Brooke Baldwin, tweeted out an article about an illegal immigrant who was deported, Acosta asked the question, “Does this feel like America?”

Wife of deported dad, who has lived in US for last 30 years, tells me how she tried to explain it to her kids: https://t.co/dr97egkord #CNN #immigration — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) January 16, 2018

Does this feel like America? https://t.co/JvVgV5QHj9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 17, 2018

Come on, Jim.

No. This is not who we are. — Catherine K DeGeer (@CatherineDeGeer) January 17, 2018

And who are you to make that decision?

Jim seemed to have missed the memo: Obama (Liberal’s godsend) was the one who deported more people than any other president. But remember, Republicans are EVIL.

No, just the America with the Trump label on it. Sadly, a lot of people are still buying the brand. — Rick LeBeau (@rick_lebeau) January 17, 2018

Dude, put down the liberal Kool-Aid.

We are a nation of laws and they need to be followed. We simply cannot let everyone in who wants to come. That's not racist. It's reality. Take care of our vets and seniors first. — Stacy Brown Barber (@HTownStacyBrown) January 17, 2018

But…but…but..

Not even a little. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) January 17, 2018

Here comes Hollywood…telling us average folk what America is *really* like.

NO! And it's making me, literally, physically ill.. the GOP has gone to hell, dems have no power to stop it, there's a buffoon in the WH and his ass kissers around him. I never dreamed a time would come when only a few people in the US have a President. — Sandy DesChamps (@NonnaSandy) January 17, 2018

Translation:

No. It is NOT who we are. Keep at it, Jim. We're going to knock this administration down. — Marybeth McGurl (@mbmk7) January 17, 2018

Uh….Jim’s job is to report the news, not bring down an administration. Please, try again.

Exactly what is difference in policy versus Obama? — Syringe City (@VancouverShitty) January 17, 2018

NADA!

Let us all go crawl in the box of shame. Heaven forbid we want to protect our people…and our nation.

This is Trump’s America. This is not the America I had hoped to show my children. They are getting a bad example and we can change it, if we all participate. I’m in. — Grinning_Nervously (@WYankowy) January 17, 2018

Hey dummy. There’s only ONE United States of America.

NO IT DOESN'T AT ALL!!!!!!!! IT HASN'T THANKS TO #SHITHOLETRUMP😠 — Ron (@rh3573) January 17, 2018

That was creative.

What was he doing during all that time?? He should've signed up for citizenship to avoid all these problems. — Andres Diaz (@AndresD139) January 17, 2018

Andres, the problem here is you’re applying logic to an emotional situation.

They have lowered the integrity bar beyond recognition. pic.twitter.com/RybYGtHZOD — Mindy E. Moak (@MinD_MMEgal) January 17, 2018

Creeeeepy.

No and where's the benifit? that they not only take a father away, they take away a source of income, the domino effect for this family, in every way, make this deportation illogical as well as un-American — Stephannie (@stephannie1226) January 17, 2018

Ah, Stephanie. See, you Democrats fail to miss the point. If we allow EVERY single person who just “broke the law once” then we’d be a LAWLESS nation.

You can’t have a society without law and order.

Leave the law behind and the order goes out the crapper.

What do you know about America Jim? Do you know the voice or the pulse of every day Americans? Let me know when you’re ready for deprogramming. — Dan (@bookmdan0) January 17, 2018

If he did, he wouldn’t say these stupid things. Atlas the media tries to rewrite history.

Actually yes. The story of what happens when someone doesn't register in 30 years while in America. The timing is damning evidence wise. — 🇨🇦🎤Baron "Buff" Badger🏋️‍♂️🇨🇦(Stephen Baker) (@Buffbadbadger) January 17, 2018

And there’s no way for the illegal to say, “Oh, I forgot.” It’d be different if it was a couple months not THREE DECADES.

It's unbelievable and should never have happened. This man is not a criminal. He's an American and should be given that right. They are tearing apart Families for no reason other than Racism and False Fear #CrimesAgainstHumanity — Deb Tremblay (@AuntDebT) January 17, 2018

Technically, he IS a criminal. He broke the law. Why is that so hard to understand?

Was he here illegally? Then he should have been deported long ago. — Bill Nixon (@smartcabbage) January 17, 2018

That seems to be way too logical for people.

The America many of us assumed was so very durable is much more fragile than we knew. — Elizabeth Evans (@Wallacewriter) January 17, 2018

We’re “fragile” because we’re actually enforcing our laws? WTF are you smoking?

And the trolling trophy goes to…