Yesterday, Dinesh D’souza tweeted about how smart Bristol Palin is but attacked Chelsea Clinton in the same sentence.
Bristol Palin seems so much smarter than her horse-faced counterpart Chelsea Clinton pic.twitter.com/2syucbz4e5
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 13, 2018
One of the people who came to Clinton’s aide? Ben Howe.
“Horse-faced” is probably verbatim how Jesus refers to @ChelseaClinton. Right, author of “What’s So Great About Christianity?” https://t.co/PwV0u9AITd
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018
And Chelsea appreciated the sentiment.
Thank you Ben.
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 14, 2018
Except Chelsea’s followers didn’t understand he was defending her.
Chelsea, you are a good person who doesn’t lower herself to insensitive name calling like Mr. Howe. Shame on you, Mr. Howe.
— Rachel Emrich (@EmrichRachel) January 14, 2018
Um. Not quite, Rachel.
You’re not so good at reading comprehension, huh?
— Shane Williams (@shanemwilliams) January 14, 2018
HAHAHA.
I believe you missed his point…
— Michael Hallman (@hallmanreport) January 14, 2018
Exactly.
Rachel, Ben was not calling Chelsea anything. He was making fun of the fraudulent and hypocritical felon @DineshDSouza for calling Chelsea that.
— Jon French (@JonQFrench) January 14, 2018
Someone had to break it down.
I stand in support Chelsea Clinton today .. Her face looks fine. Women are not just the value of their body forms to some men. If you want to disagree w what she says or writes or does go ahead.. but don't be shallow.
— DK Seattle (@DesireeSeattle) January 14, 2018
Agreed. And you know what? We can ridicule people’s thoughts but saying she looks like a horse goes too far.
You complete Moron. @BenHowe was defending @ChelseaClinton against the horrifying remarks of @DineshDSouza – maybe next time you should take the time to read what you are responding to.
— Teapot Dome Will Overcome! (@HarrenGWarding) January 14, 2018
That escalated quickly.
We deserve the meteor coming for us all. https://t.co/cAs6r2iiNg
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018
Sadly, that’s true.
And name calling accomplishes what? Ben go take ur nap & awaken with less five yr old grumpiness.
— Corena (@corenaboo) January 14, 2018
…what?
I’m confused why people don’t understand that I was condemning Dinesh
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018
They don’t understand your references.
I understood. Thank you Ben.
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 14, 2018
Proof that you can be on opposite sides of the aisle and have moral integrity.
I hope Dinesh reads his own book again, someday.
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018
Wouldn’t that make things more interesting?
There was a time when @DineshDSouza was thought of as the next wave of intellectual conservatism. Now he’s just a more hateful version of @AnnCoulter.
— Scott Schmidt (@pastymcirish) January 14, 2018
Definitely an interesting comparison.
It pays better. Which if I achieve my own career goals is bad news for my retirement.
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018
Sadly, that’s how it is for journalists and reporters who are fair.