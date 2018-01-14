Yesterday, Dinesh D’souza tweeted about how smart Bristol Palin is but attacked Chelsea Clinton in the same sentence.

Bristol Palin seems so much smarter than her horse-faced counterpart Chelsea Clinton pic.twitter.com/2syucbz4e5 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 13, 2018

One of the people who came to Clinton’s aide? Ben Howe.

“Horse-faced” is probably verbatim how Jesus refers to @ChelseaClinton. Right, author of “What’s So Great About Christianity?” https://t.co/PwV0u9AITd — Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018

And Chelsea appreciated the sentiment.

Thank you Ben. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 14, 2018

Except Chelsea’s followers didn’t understand he was defending her.

Chelsea, you are a good person who doesn’t lower herself to insensitive name calling like Mr. Howe. Shame on you, Mr. Howe. — Rachel Emrich (@EmrichRachel) January 14, 2018

Um. Not quite, Rachel.

You’re not so good at reading comprehension, huh? — Shane Williams (@shanemwilliams) January 14, 2018

HAHAHA.

I believe you missed his point… — Michael Hallman (@hallmanreport) January 14, 2018

Exactly.

Rachel, Ben was not calling Chelsea anything. He was making fun of the fraudulent and hypocritical felon @DineshDSouza for calling Chelsea that. — Jon French (@JonQFrench) January 14, 2018

Someone had to break it down.

I stand in support Chelsea Clinton today .. Her face looks fine. Women are not just the value of their body forms to some men. If you want to disagree w what she says or writes or does go ahead.. but don't be shallow. — DK Seattle (@DesireeSeattle) January 14, 2018

Agreed. And you know what? We can ridicule people’s thoughts but saying she looks like a horse goes too far.

You complete Moron. @BenHowe was defending @ChelseaClinton against the horrifying remarks of @DineshDSouza – maybe next time you should take the time to read what you are responding to. — Teapot Dome Will Overcome! (@HarrenGWarding) January 14, 2018

That escalated quickly.

We deserve the meteor coming for us all. https://t.co/cAs6r2iiNg — Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018

Sadly, that’s true.

And name calling accomplishes what? Ben go take ur nap & awaken with less five yr old grumpiness. — Corena (@corenaboo) January 14, 2018

…what?

I’m confused why people don’t understand that I was condemning Dinesh — Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018

They don’t understand your references.

I understood. Thank you Ben. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 14, 2018

Proof that you can be on opposite sides of the aisle and have moral integrity.

I hope Dinesh reads his own book again, someday. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018

Wouldn’t that make things more interesting?

There was a time when @DineshDSouza was thought of as the next wave of intellectual conservatism. Now he’s just a more hateful version of @AnnCoulter. — Scott Schmidt (@pastymcirish) January 14, 2018

Definitely an interesting comparison.

It pays better. Which if I achieve my own career goals is bad news for my retirement. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 14, 2018

Sadly, that’s how it is for journalists and reporters who are fair.