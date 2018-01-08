After having a run in with Shannon Watts earlier today, Dana Loesch decided to take a trip down memory lane by tweeting out stupid things Watts has said in the past.

Yeah, no. Not how that works.

Fact: @shannonrwatts endorses her boss’s (Michael Bloomberg) proposal of disarming black men in America and refuses to condemn https://t.co/AYKNP1gjI6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2018

Watts wants to disarm EVERYONE.

Fact: @shannonrwatts cyberstalks and foments censorship campaigns against #2A women in an effort to silence women who may challenge her on her advocacy to ban guns. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2018

And if you speak out against her on Twitter, you’ll get the Watts ban.

If you’re part of the ban, wear the badge with honor.

Also, @shannonrwatts is mad that I quoted John McCain in calling King Jong Un a “crazy fat kid.” She’s literally defending Kim Jong Un in her timeline. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2018

Not sure how anyone can defend a dictator.

Unfortunately, @shannonrwatts isn’t bright enough (nor did she listen long enough) to hear me verbatim say that I was quoting McCain. Bloomberg scraped the barrel bottom with her hiring. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2018

So, to recap, @shannonrwatts :

– Supports disarming black Americans ( https://t.co/irbPsqUhUl )

– Publicly defends Kim Jong Un on her timeline

– Believes all guns are “assault weapons” https://t.co/ps3PcYZD0z That is Bloomberg’s hired, chosen face of gun-banning. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2018

But, who better to call for gun control than an idiot?

The best part of this trip down memory lane though has to be Second Amendment advocates’ mocking of Watts.

The sad part is Watts NEVER says anything even remotely intelligent.

Old Timey Musket = Shannon Watts Assault Weapon — MikeDrastic 🇺🇸 (@MikeDrastic) January 9, 2018

TRUTH.

So a slingshot is an assault weapon ?? — Randy Thomas (@randyt816) January 9, 2018

Only if it’s 3 inches around or bigger.

There is no word in the english language to adequately describe the level of inactivity behind the eyes of @shannonrwatts — OzarkMtnBear🐻 (@OzarkMtnBear) January 9, 2018

Touche.

I can shoot 10 rounds in a minute with my cork gun — Alan Moorer (@acmoo1964) January 9, 2018

Pop. Pop. POP.

Looks like Shannon had too much Xanax. — Matt Saben (@mas7095) January 9, 2018

It’s having adverse effects.

We aren’t talking about the brightest bulb. Maybe the dimmest star galaxies away though — Eric Klim (@ejkoolkid13) January 9, 2018

She’s not the brightest Crayola in the Crayola box either.

I can assault someone with my fist. Does my fist count as a assault weapon? — Jarrett Mcdonald (@JrockMcdonald) January 9, 2018

Only if you can throw 10 punches a minute.

How do you explain stabbings? Or can knives not be assault weapons? Please educate me Shannon….dolt. — Scott Hampton (@Hammy5150) January 9, 2018

This is the one question we’re all dying to hear the answer to.

It's like they created these people in a lab. — Katarina (@kat_samb) January 9, 2018

Maybe she’s a test tube baby?