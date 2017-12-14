California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is no stranger to the gun control debate. In fact, he’s one of the most outspoken gun control proponents in the nation.

Now that Newsom is running for governor, he decided to take to Twitter to target his arch nemesis: the National Rifle Association. What better way to rally his anti-gun followers than by taking shots at the NRA?

It's been 5 years since 20 first graders were shot dead at Sandy Hook. Since then:

14 killed in San Bernardino

49 killed in Orlando

58 killed in Vegas

26 killed in a Texas church

Enough. We have a message for the @NRA: If you hurt people, we ARE coming for your guns. pic.twitter.com/jcOCfs0AJO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2017

Some of the responses from anti-gunners are beyond stupid.

Question: between @NRA and @GavinNewsom … Which one is more likely to protect Americans rights, and which is more likely to take them away? — T and A McDermott (@lifewithtanda) December 14, 2017

That’s an easy one.

The NRA is taking away my right to live freely in public spaces by enabiling gun violence. Newsom will preserve my right to control my own body, get health coverage, and have my children grow up with clean air and water. He will also protect all citizens’ right to vote. — Elizabeth Quinn (@FernetOnTheRock) December 14, 2017

Not sure what healthcare and environmental issues have to do with guns, but okay?

The message I see is Democrats are murdering psychopaths. How'd you 'finesse' the NRA into this? I always thot ppl were responsible for their actions. Aren't you too old to be a millennial? — Barney Stellar (@BarneyStellar) December 14, 2017

Apparently, you are never too old to be a Snowflake.

WHAT ABOUT all the Trump idiots who are immediately going to use their “WHAT ABOUT”-arguments to change the subject to something else, something THEY would rather argue about? What about THEM, huh? — Merry Reymond (@MerryRey) December 14, 2017

All of us supposed “Trump idiots” are going to say “what about” or “what if” to prove that you guys have some dumbass arguments. Duh.

Things have to change, look at England, Canada and Japan can't buy assault weapons. Nobody but police and military should own assault weapons. — Brad craig (@Sir_Bradford) December 14, 2017

Do you even know what an “assault weapon” is or do you assume that every gun in America is an “assault weapon?”

Doesn't sink in unfortunately!!! Pro gun people will always evoke the Second Amendment paragraph by paragraph! To their liking! 😱😢🚶🔫 — Lydia L. Pineault (@LydiLouiKats) December 14, 2017

Uh…no. We cite the Second Amendment because we are tired of liberals cherry picking what parts of the Constitution they wish to follow.

The @GOP should be ashamed…they continue to reject sensible gun control. 45 cares more about stopping law abiding people from entering this country than dealing with home grown terrorists. — Gemma Grossi (@grossi_gemma) December 14, 2017

Gun control advocates love to use the saying “common sense gun laws” or “sensible gun laws” but none of them can ever explain what the hell that means!

It's a nice idea, but honestly if we haven't done something so far, why would we now? I can't imagine real change. #losinghope — Rachel K (@Insomniac228) December 14, 2017

In other words: great in theory, horrible in practice.

Actually, Planned Parenthood has made money off abortions. But that is a whole nother topic for a different time.

Of course, Second Amendment advocates jumped in to tear down Newsom’s idiotic statements.

Please provide the Membership Number of ANY the perpetrators of ANY of those attacks by mentally disturbed individuals…… pic.twitter.com/I0kuFSyRuo — Scattergun (@DScottHewittEMT) December 14, 2017

Think about it. Does the Knife Makers Guild get blamed when people are stabbed to death? No. Does the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers get blamed when people get into accidents that lead to death? No.

Notice the theme here?

How is the @NRA responsible for any of this?

To my knowledge:

1: Not one of these perpetrators was in any way affiliated with the NRA.

2: The NRA has only ever defended the rights of law abiding citizens.

3: The NRA has never advocated the use of firearms to murder innocents. — Louis LeBlanc (@louleblanc) December 14, 2017

Newsom will probably argue that it is the gun lobby’s “dirty money” that put the gun in these idiots’ hands.

LOL… Are you going to go after convicted felons and ask them to turn in their illegal drugs as well? Or will you let them walk with their drugs and take the guns? But why are these guys convicted felons in the first place? Because they doing it by to law excavation point — HomeBleachers (@HomeBleachers) December 14, 2017

BAHAHA! I thought criminals always follow the law?! But wait…that is applying logic.

I have a message for idiots:: CRIMINALS DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR LAWS. whys that such a hard concept for so many? Heroins illegal and we have an epidemic of heroin abuse. God, we need smarter people in this country. — Leah Callahan (@leahdavidson33) December 14, 2017

^^ THIS!

The @NRA isn’t killing people…evil people are pulling the trigger!! If you figure out a way to stop evil in this world…that would be awesome! Do that! — Mama Coop👸🏼 (@armyRN13) December 14, 2017

PRECISELY!

My guns have been chilling in their case for a while and they have yet to kill someone. Oh wait…they need a human to pull the trigger. Forgot about that part.

Democrats vision of safety a gun free zone!! Gun FREE zones MAGICALLY get people killed. Because they advertise. pic.twitter.com/OnmtlSS1b0 — Ken4Trump (@Ken4Trump) December 14, 2017

I would rather take my chance with an armed citizen then to have to hope and pray that I never need a firearm to defend myself.

As the saying goes… “I’d rather be judged by twelve than carried by six.”

With what? GUNS? — Seth 🗝 (@the0nlykey) December 14, 2017

YUP! They will force us all to hand over our guns by…pointing their guns at us. Makes sense, right?

Hey Gav. When you give up your armed security detail, I’ll turn in one of my guns. — Swimming Upstream (@Ronr2sbc) December 14, 2017

Ditto. Because if the world is safe enough for Gavin to go unarmed then it is safe enough for me to walk around without my firearm.

Speaking of armed security…

Says the hypocrite who has armed security but legislates to severely restrict my right to do the same. pic.twitter.com/2EyAjdcF3v — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) December 14, 2017

I bet they are not there just to beat up anyone who tries to go after the Lt. Gov. My guess? They each probably have a couple guns tucked under their jackets. But hey, that is just speculation.

And it's been even longer since people have played ignorant on the connection between gun laws and less violence (See the state of Illinois)

Strictest gun laws and yet, most homicides per year

Obviously that solved A LOT! — Tim Gjerde (@JimTerde6) December 14, 2017

Do not forget…liberals hate talking about Chicago because it is their biggest failure.

The NRA hurts no one. None of these shooters were NRA members. In fact, the Texas church shooter was shot and stopped by an NRA member. The NRA teaches and practices gun safety. Good luck coming for our guns though. Nice platform for your 2020 run. — Benjamin F. (@_SilenceDo_good) December 14, 2017

*gasp*

How could a NRA member possibly know how to use a firearm!? You mean to tell me that a gun was *gulp* used for good?! Say it is not so!

Which missing gun law would have prevented any of these with the exception of a ban on weapons? — Let’s Go Giants (@sfgiantsfan55) December 14, 2017

That…uh…one that is, um, *scratches head* the one that has not been written up yet? *shrugs*

Shout out to the Newsome fans/idiots: it's been illegal for convicted felons to own guns in California for decades. Ever ask yourself why Gavin lies all the time? — Hey Bucko (@HeyBuckeroo) December 14, 2017

Right? At least if these idiots are going to push for stricter gun control laws, they should know what laws are currently on the books. Knowing that criminals are banned from owning and/or possessing a firearm is pretty basic knowledge.

So personnally come to my house and take my guns. At least when you get here we can have an actual conversation about real gun safety and solving the problem. Not continual doltish Twitter drive-by run and hide blamefests like you engage in. — Fed-up Californian (@Hoosierchip) December 14, 2017

HAHAHAHA!

I see what you did there. “Drive-by.”

Well played, Mr. Well played.

So much for the gun control argument of "NO ONES COMING FOR YOUR GUNS!" Thank you. — Benjamin F. (@_SilenceDo_good) December 14, 2017

So. Much. YESSS!

Now gun control idiots cannot use the excuse that they want “common sense” reform or that they appreciate the Second Amendment and do not want to eliminate it.

Guess what? You’ve been “coming” for our guns for a long time. You’re just being more up front about it. We will NEVER comply. We will NEVER give up our guns. If you and @CADOJOSA try to take them by force, then the consequences of that are on YOU. TRAITOR and betrayer. @KTVU — Tackleberry (@stillettolover) December 14, 2017

EXACTLY.

People like Newsom have tried to disarm us for years and they keep failing. You know why? Because there are over 5 MILLION gun owners in America. We pay attention. We vote. And we sure as hell will not go down without a fight.