Vlogger Candace Owens posted a video about racism in America. She focused primarily on how the Left abuses the word “racist” and “racism” as a means of controlling African American Voters. The Left says everything in racist so that blacks won’t think twice about voting for a Republican.

Her analysis is SPOT ON.

People instantly took to social media to applaud her for calling out the Left for their nasty tricks.

It’s true. Think about it. Democrats are so desperate for power that they will do anything and everything to make sure one of their buddies is in office. They’ll register dead people and Disney characters to vote. And they’ll claim everything a Republican stands for is racist or sexist to keep minorities for the Democratic Party.

Chicago and Baltimore are two of the crappiest-run cities. And SHOCKER! They’re controlled by Democrats.

Blacks continually talk about how they’re tired of being pawns in political games but they continually allow themselves to be treated as such when they vote the same idiots into office.

Sometimes it takes one of your own for the blinders to come off.

SO. FREAKING. TRUE.

Donald Trump…racist.

Guns…racist.

Free speech…racist.

Anything and everything is racist if it goes against the liberal agenda. Convenient, right?

Candance even got a standing ovation from her fellow African Americans. They should take James’ suggestion into account and listen to what Candance has to say. Maybe they’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel?

It’s sad that it takes a bit of satire to wake people up.

Here’s the Democrats’ logic: Black men kill other black men with guns in cities with strong gun control laws (Baltimore, Chicago, I’m talkin’ about you). What better way to prevent criminals from committing crimes than enacting even MORE laws they don’t follow? Makes perfect sense, right?

^^^ Sums up the Democratic agenda to a T. The main difference between Republicans and Democrats are the belief in people. Democrats believe everyone needs a handout and a hand up. Republicans, on the other hand, believe we’re all capable of making the best decisions for ourselves and our families.

When the Left starts throwing these words around what they’re really saying is, “You’re right. We’re defeated.”

If you don’t agree with what the Left is doing, you’re a racist, homophobic, xenophobic idiot.

 

 

