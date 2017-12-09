Vlogger Candace Owens posted a video about racism in America. She focused primarily on how the Left abuses the word “racist” and “racism” as a means of controlling African American Voters. The Left says everything in racist so that blacks won’t think twice about voting for a Republican.

Her analysis is SPOT ON.

People instantly took to social media to applaud her for calling out the Left for their nasty tricks.

There you go again Candace…speaking the truth and using reason! The Democratic Party wants to project the image that they are the protectors of blacks and other minorities. When in fact, they just want your vote and will get back to you in four years. — Susan Bunts Wachtel (@susanwalkergirl) December 8, 2017

It’s true. Think about it. Democrats are so desperate for power that they will do anything and everything to make sure one of their buddies is in office. They’ll register dead people and Disney characters to vote. And they’ll claim everything a Republican stands for is racist or sexist to keep minorities for the Democratic Party.

I've never understood it either. Democrat run cities are deadly for black people it seems…especially Chicago. Yet every election the same rotten mayor gets elected and tge cycle continues.

Re tweeting.😎 — Lillie Snow (@samfoof) December 9, 2017

Chicago and Baltimore are two of the crappiest-run cities. And SHOCKER! They’re controlled by Democrats.

Blacks continually talk about how they’re tired of being pawns in political games but they continually allow themselves to be treated as such when they vote the same idiots into office.

I shared it on Facebook. Candice, I love you. Keep doing you. I work in a high school with a large black population. Wonderful kids. Lovely families. Sadly, they've been lied to for generations. You are their savior. Preach on girl. — James J McKiernan #blockoutDahaters (@JamesJMcKiernan) December 9, 2017

Sometimes it takes one of your own for the blinders to come off.

"Personally when I hear the word "racism" these days, I assume it's just something the Democrats don't want me to see." Crack me the hell up! Oh and I completely agree with you, too! pic.twitter.com/OCJma2YPhq — UsedToBeDB (@UsedToBeDB) December 8, 2017

SO. FREAKING. TRUE.

Donald Trump…racist.

Guns…racist.

Free speech…racist.

Anything and everything is racist if it goes against the liberal agenda. Convenient, right?

Wow. If only blk folk would just giv yu 15 mins and listen to you maybe they would hav a different view!!!! — James R Goodman (@jrichardgoodman) December 8, 2017

Candance even got a standing ovation from her fellow African Americans. They should take James’ suggestion into account and listen to what Candance has to say. Maybe they’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel?

I'm sharing this video like crazy. People are watching it and they're all raving about it. Thye love your entertaining but common sense solutionj to problems. Keep them coming, I look forward to them. — Jimmy M. Wong (@nixdad96) December 8, 2017

It’s sad that it takes a bit of satire to wake people up.

The part about the shootings… the Dems would try more gun control laws too along with racial distractions — Wayne Weaver (@eatingnails) December 9, 2017

Here’s the Democrats’ logic: Black men kill other black men with guns in cities with strong gun control laws (Baltimore, Chicago, I’m talkin’ about you). What better way to prevent criminals from committing crimes than enacting even MORE laws they don’t follow? Makes perfect sense, right?

Really smart and courageous. Dems have simply changed the zip codes on the plantations from the rural south to our inner cities. Physical chains have been replaced by shackles of gov’t dependence, no less binding. Congratulations. — DSM (@miechulz) December 9, 2017

^^^ Sums up the Democratic agenda to a T. The main difference between Republicans and Democrats are the belief in people. Democrats believe everyone needs a handout and a hand up. Republicans, on the other hand, believe we’re all capable of making the best decisions for ourselves and our families.

When the Left starts throwing these words around what they’re really saying is, “You’re right. We’re defeated.”

Just saw your video. You just make too much sense speaking the truth. Are you a racist? Of course not, but you'll soon be labeled as one. I always look forward to your commentaries and forward your videos to everyone I know. Thank you!! Keep it up! — A Soto (@ASoto63157364) December 8, 2017

If you don’t agree with what the Left is doing, you’re a racist, homophobic, xenophobic idiot.