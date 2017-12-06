Today, the House of Representatives passed their version of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity bill. Of course, anti-gunners were quick to take to Twitter to cry about the passage. What they had to say was nothing short of stupid…and at sometimes, funny.

The new concealed weapons bill is going to foster more horrendous shootings. It's like eating 2 big macs, 2 fish sandwiches and a chocolate malt everyday and wondering why you have a massive size ass.#NRA #ConcealedCarryReciprocityAct — Donna Boyd (@donnadiane1970) December 6, 2017

Uhhh….I don’t think that’s how that works.

Don’t worry, everyone. The House is about to pass a bill which allows gun owners from states allowing concealed carry to legally have concealed guns in states that DON’T allow it. Hey GOP, tell me more about Federal overreach and states rights. #HR38 #ConcealedCarryReciprocityAct — Jon Dempsey (@jonnyodempsey) December 6, 2017

Hey Jon. Maybe you need a lesson on the Constitution here. The Second Amendment is a God-given Constitutional right. In theory, there should be no laws that infringe upon that right. But guess what? They’re there. And now Congress has a duty to make sure the laws are applied fairly across all states. You know why? Because your right to bear arms doesn’t stop at a state line.

In light of the House passing today’s gun bill, a friendly reminder that the NRA is a terrorist organization. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 6, 2017

Can celebrities please come up with something different to compare the NRA to? Seriously. If you want to call any organization a terrorist organization, maybe take a look at, oh, I don’t know…Antifa?

.@GabbyGiffords knows of what she speaks. That she still has to speak out on sensible #gunsense is sad. https://t.co/hEDKjFDtfD — Julia (@jshbooks) December 6, 2017

Don’t you find it interesting that people like Gabby Giffords, who are legal gun owners, speak out against the very same objects that protect them? Really makes you go ‘hmmm.’

Shame on you! You and your colleagues have now placed more women, children and men in harms way. Sold your soul to the #NRA #gunsense #everytown #momsdemand — Nancy Stein (@nancyleeanne) December 6, 2017

Actually, Nancy, what the House of Representatives did is a HUGE win for single women and women who have been victims of domestic violence. You know why? Because now they don’t have to wait months to get a permit that allows them to protect themselves from their abuser.

#maga? How does this jive with all the prayers and sorrow expressed after Las Vegas? It was “too soon” to talk about it then. Not to soon to enhance concealed carry now??? #GOPlies #GunControl #gunsense https://t.co/KJisTorjKj — Jeff Furbish (@JJFurb) December 6, 2017

*facepalm*

Geeezus people. None!

The gun manufacturers are clearly much more powerful than the will of the people in this country.

Where do we go from here??#gunsense https://t.co/OzpWzWpX60 — Scarlet Witch 💥 (@ScarletAvengers) December 6, 2017

LOLOLOL! Actually…the power is with the people. And the majority of Americans are law-abiding gun owners. WE wanted this legislation and our leaders are finally listening to us. Amazing how that works, right?

I can’t think of too many things more dangerous than this concealed carry gun reciprocity measure. I’ve had gun held to my head in mugging. How does the NRA get away with this! Oh yeah, they own @GOP. #socynical #gunsense — Caron Golden (@carondg) December 6, 2017

I’m sorry you had a gun held to your head. What makes you think that those who follow the law will be just like your mugger? You do realize criminals don’t obtain guns the legal way, right?

If you're feeling safer this evening, it's because the US House just passed a bill to allow any wife-beating moron to carry a firearm in your home town. #ConcealedCarry #gunsense — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) December 6, 2017

These wife-beating idiots already carried firearms. Now good guys can carry guns too.

Concealed-Carry Reciprocity would let out-of-state people convicted of violent misdemeanors carry hidden, loaded weapons in New York. That’s pure insanity. Only the NRA could propose something so vile. https://t.co/FN7S8xIPew — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 6, 2017

Oh, Governor. How uneducated you truly are. It’s quite sad, really.

Let’s break this down for you, shall we?

Say a guy with a violent misdemeanor from New Jersey picks up a gun on the black market (shocking, I know) and puts it in his pants. He then drives over the Jersey Turnpike and into New York. He just broke the law because A) he’s a criminal and shouldn’t have a gun, B) is transporting a gun across state lines, which is also illegal and C) HE’S ALREADY BREAKING THE LAW.

This bill doesn’t make what he’s doing legal. He’s still not allowed to possess a gun but remember, that’s what criminals do. For goodness sake, the definition of a criminal is someone who breaks the law. This bill allows people to freely carry across state lines. The people who weren’t breaking these laws are the GOOD GUYS with guns, not the bad guys. You know why? Because the good guys respect laws and follow them. Criminals do not.

If you're keeping score, the Ignorant Basterds in Congress scored what they'd consider two victories, by missing the deadline to insure poor kids but making sure more people can carry guns. To make sure the kids are shot before they die without health care, no doubt. — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) December 6, 2017

Leave it to these lefties to make us all out to be the bad guy.