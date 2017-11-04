Today is supposed to be the day Antifa hits the streets to “resist” the “Trump/Pence Regime,” whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean.
Sat
Union Square
3pm
Be there!#Nov4ItBegins #trumppencemustgo pic.twitter.com/qfalwY1VWc
— RefuseFascismSF (@SFRefuseFascism) November 4, 2017
In other words, these liberal crybabies want the Communist Party to be in charge.
Carl Dix of Refuse Fascism/Revolutionary Communist Party talks about the "fascist administration" of #Trump pic.twitter.com/umditZ3IcV
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017
Hasn’t the left learned by now that these cross-country organized protests don’t work?
Refuse Fascism speaker says "today it begins… We are gonna do regime change" … #Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/fAKkSnuj8W
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017
Protests are scheduled to take place all across the nation.
Getting set for #Nov4itbegins in Chicago. We’re not afraid of Trump, or a little weather! pic.twitter.com/LIAqyT07DD
— RefuseFascismChi (@RefuseFascismCH) November 4, 2017
.@RefuseFascism NYC #nov4itbegins pic.twitter.com/rJKuZbx6m9
— Larry Everest (@LarryEverest) November 4, 2017
Update: 3 people showed up on #Nov4ItBegins outside the White House. A group from Maryland. pic.twitter.com/SrEEEq0R4p
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 4, 2017
This is the “Antifa Apocalypse” in NYC pic.twitter.com/MyXPxO4ryq
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017
Chicago #Nov4ItBegins #TrumpPenceMustGo pic.twitter.com/BWyZiwlFIo
— Lina Thorne (@linaoctober) November 4, 2017
Andddd the winner of the sign challenge goes to the gal on the right!
So intimidating. #Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/E5Y3pPYNYI
— SafeSpace Invader (@FACTSoverFEELS) November 4, 2017
Best part of the whole day? Costumes come with these protests.
Protesters dressed as Trump and women from Handmaiden's Tale pic.twitter.com/2xi02yJu2R
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017
Tensions quickly rose. Shocker, right?
Protest has begun and there’s a lot of tension between groups pic.twitter.com/cde5fFMiZZ
— Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017
And then there’s the pinata…
Antifa holding this sign and holding a Trump piñata wearing a KKK cap and with a swastika on its arm pic.twitter.com/upEgYhksoR
— Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017
Here’s the Trump piñata. “Trump/Pence are fascist;there’s no doubt. Rise up rise up, drive them out,” Antifa yelling. pic.twitter.com/M7VvctmDrm
— Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017
Some were sad they’ve missed out on the fun.
#Nov4ItBegins #ANTIFA #LosingLosers pic.twitter.com/8yKp4LXA9h
— Naida Darling (@NaidaDarling) November 4, 2017
Others took their duty VERRRRYYY seriously.
#Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/YYepBaER7R
— Free, White, Over 21 (@JasonRicher1) November 4, 2017
Then there were those who couldn’t help but mock these idiots.
Freebies! I’m there! #Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/58mo3hvnvd
— EL KIDON (@elkidon) November 4, 2017
BREAKING: #Antifa has replaced all sausage at #Wurstfest with tofu! #Nov4th pic.twitter.com/fWClOfmhPf
— alpacalanche! (@nekopanfan) November 4, 2017
Helpful starter kit to anyone going out to protest with the #Nov4ItBegins crowd pic.twitter.com/bhHZ8x25zW
— Aetius (@ptmk25) November 4, 2017
I am tired of entertaining the perpetual temper tantrums of the childish modern Left.#Antifa #getajob https://t.co/aETorF1nyX
— StopShouting (@StopShoutBlog) November 4, 2017
Let’s see how this ends.