Today is supposed to be the day Antifa hits the streets to “resist” the “Trump/Pence Regime,” whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean.

In other words, these liberal crybabies want the Communist Party to be in charge.

Carl Dix of Refuse Fascism/Revolutionary Communist Party talks about the "fascist administration" of #Trump pic.twitter.com/umditZ3IcV — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017

Hasn’t the left learned by now that these cross-country organized protests don’t work?

Refuse Fascism speaker says "today it begins… We are gonna do regime change" … #Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/fAKkSnuj8W — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017

Protests are scheduled to take place all across the nation.

Getting set for #Nov4itbegins in Chicago. We’re not afraid of Trump, or a little weather! pic.twitter.com/LIAqyT07DD — RefuseFascismChi (@RefuseFascismCH) November 4, 2017

Update: 3 people showed up on #Nov4ItBegins outside the White House. A group from Maryland. pic.twitter.com/SrEEEq0R4p — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 4, 2017

This is the “Antifa Apocalypse” in NYC pic.twitter.com/MyXPxO4ryq — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

Andddd the winner of the sign challenge goes to the gal on the right!

Best part of the whole day? Costumes come with these protests.

Protesters dressed as Trump and women from Handmaiden's Tale pic.twitter.com/2xi02yJu2R — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017

Tensions quickly rose. Shocker, right?

Protest has begun and there’s a lot of tension between groups pic.twitter.com/cde5fFMiZZ — Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017

And then there’s the pinata…

Antifa holding this sign and holding a Trump piñata wearing a KKK cap and with a swastika on its arm pic.twitter.com/upEgYhksoR — Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017

Here’s the Trump piñata. “Trump/Pence are fascist;there’s no doubt. Rise up rise up, drive them out,” Antifa yelling. pic.twitter.com/M7VvctmDrm — Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) November 4, 2017

Some were sad they’ve missed out on the fun.

Others took their duty VERRRRYYY seriously.

Then there were those who couldn’t help but mock these idiots.

Helpful starter kit to anyone going out to protest with the #Nov4ItBegins crowd pic.twitter.com/bhHZ8x25zW — Aetius (@ptmk25) November 4, 2017

I am tired of entertaining the perpetual temper tantrums of the childish modern Left.#Antifa #getajob https://t.co/aETorF1nyX — StopShouting (@StopShoutBlog) November 4, 2017

Let’s see how this ends.