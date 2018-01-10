NBC News’ National Political Reporter, Jonathan Allen, has a huge scoop: Apparently the Democrats are planning on making President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

“Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests,” the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women’s Working Group in the House, told NBC News. “The consensus of the Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Frankel’s strong belief as well, is to focus these hearings on women across all industries — from workers on factory floors to hotel rooms to restaurant kitchens,” the Frankel aide said Wednesday night. “Rep. Frankel is hopeful they will be productive and is working to make them a bipartisan effort.”

TWO SCOOPS: Dems will bring sexual assault victims to Trump State of the Union and Pelosi nixes Rep Frankel's plan to hold "hearings" with Trump accusers. https://t.co/B1wKYdTZOQ — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 11, 2018

Not only will they usher in Trump’s alleged victims but the Democratic women will also wear black in solidarity with Hollywood’s #TimesUp campaign.

By wearing black to this year’s #SOTU, the @HouseDemWomen are standing in solidarity with women across our nation to say: #TimesUp on sexual harassment in the workplace. https://t.co/2Cd7bK6PlC — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) January 10, 2018