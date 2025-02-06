BRICK BIAS! Legos Have Genders? Science Museum in London Says Legos Can Be Anti-LGBT

Here we thought legos just clicked together, but it turns out they have male and female parts and therefore they are 'mating' and ANTI-LGBT! This is literally one of the dumbest things we have ever read and we at Twitchy are such givers it means you get to read it too! YAY YOU!

NEW - Lego can be "anti-LGBT" because the bricks have 'male or female parts' that are made to 'mate' with each other, says Science Museum in London — Telegraph pic.twitter.com/IDGOePyZrR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 6, 2025

Soooo ... correct us if we are wrong, BUT don't LGBT people have male and female parts too? It does not make them anti-LGBT.

Also, have you put together a Lego set lately? We have (because this writer is a nerd), but the point is, that LEGO instructions are made up of pictures. Lego never calls it male or female and they certainly do not say the pieces are mating. The only reason this idea of male or female came into the picture is that the guide is supposed to 'SEE THINGS QUEERLY'.

The LGBT people we know, see things very normally, the only people seeing things queerly and making something out of nothing are nutters who WANT to make everything a problem. Gay, trans, queer, nonbinary, heterosexual, whatever you want to be, LEGOS ARE NOT AN ISSUE.

To save you some time and so you can understand the pure insanity of the piece, here is an excerpt from The Telegraph article:

Lego can be anti-LGBT, the Science Museum has said. A self-guided museum tour on 'stories of queer communities, experiences and identities' includes a display of Lego bricks alongside a guide stating the plastic blocks may reinforce the idea that heterosexuality 'is the norm'. The tour, devised by a Gender and Sexuality Network at the museum, also claims in the 'Seeing Things Queerly' guide that Lego adds credence to the view that there are only two genders. This is because people supposedly describe Lego bricks as having male or female parts that are made to 'mate' with each other.

The article does make sure to say there are no sources provided to support the claim and even has one person say how 'bonkers' it is. We are happy to know that there is at least one voice of reason surrounding this craziness.

Fiona McAnena, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: 'The Science Museum’s self-guided trail on all things ‘queer’ is completely bonkers, and includes some absurd claims.'

It really is BONKERS! We saw one response to the post that seemed so simple it was genius.

Stop seeing things "queerly." Problem solved. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 6, 2025

It really would solve the problem. HAHA.

We wish the Left would just stop being weirdos. There are enough problems in life, they should stop creating them.

The fact that this is even a topic of discussion is...sad. — White Wizard🇺🇲 (@WhiteWizard62) February 6, 2025

IT IS! It is ridiculous people took the time to write a whole article on it ... well except us, technically we are writing an article on how stupid it is so we think that is allowed.

Do they have a problem with plants and animals, too? Electrical outlets and plugs? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 6, 2025

Our guess is Yes. It would only be fair and they have a problem with everything.

Anyway, next time you put together Legos, you get to think of them mating instead of just clicking together.

You are welcome for that one.