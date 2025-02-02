Forget Wings, Pass the Broccoli! AP Article Suggests Trump Tariffs Are Super Bowl Snack Spoilers

We have reported on some dumb things from Associated Press articles, but this one may be the winner of the dumbest of the dumb things. In a bold move that has left football fans and snack lovers alike scratching their heads, the Associated Press suggests a drastic twist to your Super Bowl spread: swap those crowd-pleasing chicken wings for, wait for it … BROCCOLI! Yes, you read that right. They are proposing BROCCOLI to replace wings and if you read through the article they imply that food costs are high and will be higher due to Trump's tariff proposals. *insert eye roll* Only our mainstream media could propose something so stupid and try to blame the stupidity on a President who has not even been in office for a month!

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be a cheaper party snack this year https://t.co/TMSlAs46oJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2025

X users quickly roasted the AP for the ridiculous suggestion, 'STALKING' for someone to blame, sparking widespread mockery and we are here for it!

Darling, broccoli is a cheaper snack than meat EVERY year. Is this supposed to be earth shaking news? Why do I think you didn't do this in 2022-2023 when inflation was really high? — Pam D (@soirchick) February 1, 2025

Pam, you know they could not imply food costs were high when a Democrat was in charge!

Speaking of Democrats and broccoli, remember that time when Obama told a kid his favorite food was broccoli? We have no idea why we remember that, but now you can go look it up and laugh at that big fat lie too.

Cancelling the game would be much cheaper... Guess that's going a little too far for you guys. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 2, 2025

It would be cheaper. This writer has to admit to not knowing who is even playing in the game but we know one thing for certain, we will not be eating any broccoli while we avoid watching it. Now don't get us wrong, broccoli is a fine food to eat, we like it, we just don't like it as a SUPER BOWL SNACK!

Pretty sure broccoli has ALWAYS been cheaper than chicken wings 🙄 — FedUpMomInMN (@FedUpMomInMN) February 2, 2025

INDEED.

Two trash teams + Broccoli = No Superbowl for me — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) February 1, 2025

Sounds like the ingredients for a very disappointing Sunday. We suggest you eat some pizza and take a nap and it is instantly 100 times better.

pic.twitter.com/b6Pf6I2na9 — Angry Sumo push for 210 (@seantlittle1) February 2, 2025

Even if the game is no fun to watch, browse the comments because the GIF game is strong!

This is why nobody likes you https://t.co/WTYU9JuPnm — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) February 1, 2025

How to lose friends and alienate people https://t.co/qoVKYinXxo pic.twitter.com/59CfDMeqP6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 1, 2025

It does seem that most mainstream media and Leftists TRY to make people not like them. We feel like they learned nothing from the loss in November. We HOPE they keep being ignorant so we can win again in the midterms.

HA! Simple and hilarious. Have fun watching the game and eating all of the wings and pizza your tummy can take! If they really wanted us to replace the wings, they could have at least made it BUFFALO broccoli!