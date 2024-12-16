Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:50 AM on December 16, 2024
AngieArtist

It is Christmas season, people are stressed out, and the political divide seems to get larger every single day so we thought you might want to take a break for some old-fashioned FUN. The fun also involves DOGS so it should just give everyone a minute to smile before you return to being angry again.

J.K. Rowling is usually the center of Twithcy pieces for being un-cancellable, we are not sure if that is a word or if we made it up, but you get the picture. Anyway, this article is about her request to see our pets and their namesakes. Hers was Charlotte Brontë and it seems a perfect pet match for her. Many of the people who played along had ADORABLE animals and the people they were named for just seemed to match. The whole thing put a smile on our face and we HAD to share that with you.

Rambo does not look like he could hurt a flea but Rowling's response about a John Wick dachshund is FABULOUS. This writer had a tiny Yorkie named Gizmo, and he was named after GIZMO from Gremlins. We are not quite ready for another since his passing BUT when we are, John Wick might have to be stolen.

ELLLL - O - ELLLL!!!! That one is hilarious. Hillary but WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE HER?!?!?

How can you not love that little face? With the curly hair too, Her name is fitting. We hope Lucy gets all the treats she wants for Christmas.

How does the dog look like a tree though? His fur looks like it is colored like tree bark! If they have taught him to bark when they say 'I am Groot' he might be the perfect pet.

The dog with the long face is named Abe or Lincoln. BRILLIANT.

NOT A PET ROCK! We still laughed.

LINUS! We hope he runs about with his favorite blanket too.

Even some politicians got in on the game. LIBERTY is so cute! We love Liberty, both the dog and the state of being free.

Sweet Luna. LOOK AT THOSE SWEET EYES!

For those of you who are NOT Harry Potter nerds, that is the 'Marauder’s Map' so we are assuming that handsome boy is named Marauder and somehow it fits and we liked the people who responded with the Harry Potter names since Rowling did start the trend.

Full disclosure, we purposely left out the cats because this writer prefers dogs, but there were plenty of cats if you want to click the original post and see them.

We hope you smiled as much as we did.  Have a very Happy Christmas and give your pets some love.

