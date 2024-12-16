J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request

It is Christmas season, people are stressed out, and the political divide seems to get larger every single day so we thought you might want to take a break for some old-fashioned FUN. The fun also involves DOGS so it should just give everyone a minute to smile before you return to being angry again.

Post a picture of your pet and their namesake. https://t.co/IQcyfpvY0T pic.twitter.com/V0exgmmwBo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024

J.K. Rowling is usually the center of Twithcy pieces for being un-cancellable, we are not sure if that is a word or if we made it up, but you get the picture. Anyway, this article is about her request to see our pets and their namesakes. Hers was Charlotte Brontë and it seems a perfect pet match for her. Many of the people who played along had ADORABLE animals and the people they were named for just seemed to match. The whole thing put a smile on our face and we HAD to share that with you.

That's reminded me that my husband wants us to get a Dachshund called John Wick. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024

Rambo does not look like he could hurt a flea but Rowling's response about a John Wick dachshund is FABULOUS. This writer had a tiny Yorkie named Gizmo, and he was named after GIZMO from Gremlins. We are not quite ready for another since his passing BUT when we are, John Wick might have to be stolen.

Post a picture of your pet and their namesake. 🥰 https://t.co/nNpsOaxPI4 pic.twitter.com/YHuy48rZJ2 — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 15, 2024

ELLLL - O - ELLLL!!!! That one is hilarious. Hillary but WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE HER?!?!?

Post a picture of your pet and their namesake. https://t.co/mW38oer1it pic.twitter.com/edhprttjfi — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) December 15, 2024

How can you not love that little face? With the curly hair too, Her name is fitting. We hope Lucy gets all the treats she wants for Christmas.

Post a picture of your pet with their namesake. pic.twitter.com/OkmUPnfD6D — Jason (@JasonWilsonFL) December 15, 2024

How does the dog look like a tree though? His fur looks like it is colored like tree bark! If they have taught him to bark when they say 'I am Groot' he might be the perfect pet.

The dog with the long face is named Abe or Lincoln. BRILLIANT.

NOT A PET ROCK! We still laughed.

Post a picture of your pets and their namesakes: https://t.co/4uC8iIrHXq pic.twitter.com/Dy4t2gaXIH — 🎄O Christmas Jess 🎁 (@LadyJessMacBeth) December 15, 2024

LINUS! We hope he runs about with his favorite blanket too.

Post a picture of your pet and their namesake. https://t.co/oJpWT94Ddl pic.twitter.com/7xL9YcnXQ2 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 16, 2024

Even some politicians got in on the game. LIBERTY is so cute! We love Liberty, both the dog and the state of being free.

Post a picture of your pet and their namesake. https://t.co/XCyqRsvKnR pic.twitter.com/lDjoNv4xPx — Andy 𝕏 (@Tea_n_biscuit) December 16, 2024

Sweet Luna. LOOK AT THOSE SWEET EYES!

For those of you who are NOT Harry Potter nerds, that is the 'Marauder’s Map' so we are assuming that handsome boy is named Marauder and somehow it fits and we liked the people who responded with the Harry Potter names since Rowling did start the trend.

Full disclosure, we purposely left out the cats because this writer prefers dogs, but there were plenty of cats if you want to click the original post and see them.



We hope you smiled as much as we did. Have a very Happy Christmas and give your pets some love.