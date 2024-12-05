Sen. Lisa Murkowski Shows Off Her 'FAMOUS' PB&J and Hilarity Ensues

We here at Twitchy are used to a A LOT of silly and crazy stories but when we saw this one we knew we had to share it with you all because it is both ridiculous and hilarious.

It’s sack lunch day here on Capitol Hill! Can’t wait to share my famous PB&Js with some of my colleagues. pic.twitter.com/L2AtjDGWd3 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) December 4, 2024

OK let us dissect this situation because there is so much WRONG with that picture and that post. First, HOW is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich famous or special? Is she making the peanut butter or the jelly on her own? Next, WHAT ARE THOSE HEADS HANGING ON THE WALL!?!?!?!

We have so many questions and we were not the only people who had them.

When you see it. pic.twitter.com/d7WdcRwmxF — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) December 5, 2024

That is what we are saying! We are positive there is a perfectly reasonable explanation but we do not really care what the answer is, it is still hilarious to just laugh at her with her weird heads and 'famous' sandwiches and we will die on that hill! LOLOLOL

My 2 year old Great-Grandson can make PB&J sandwiches.

Maybe he deserves a seat in the Senate.🧐 — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) December 4, 2024

To be fair, with a little prompting, he could probably do just as well as Murkowski with sandwiches and voting.

My kids have been making those since they were 5. That’s the best you’ve got?



Why are they famous exactly? — Based In CA (@LovesHamachi) December 4, 2024

Famous PB&Js? What the… — Dr. of the Obvious (@droftheobvious) December 4, 2024

What does make them famous? We are almost afraid to get the answer. It seems like the secret twist in a bad horror movie. Like the peanut butter is going to be made with broken dreams and crow toes or something. GET OUT WHILE YOU CAN. DO NOT EAT THE MURKOWSKI PEANUT BUTTER!

That's what should be served everyday at the Capital...... — Just a Dude 🇺🇸 (@VoodooChild38) December 5, 2024

We support this. It might make them work more efficiently. They would want to get home and have some real food so the bills might be one subject without a ton of amendments and junk added to them. We vote they try this for a year and see how it goes. Someone should talk to Musk and Vivek about this in a DOGE meeting.

HAHAHAHA



This has serious Chuck Schumer hamburger vibes lol pic.twitter.com/fY0JAdAfsj — AyKay (@AyKay404) December 4, 2024

We snorted. LOL At least there are things you can do to a hamburger to make it different. We really want to know why the PB&J sammies are FAMOUS!

Now that Romney is gone, you have officially taken his place as the most worthless senator of the bunch. This will be your last term. — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) December 4, 2024

Willie did not care how good that 'sammich' was, he was having none of it. HAHA!

Respectfully: Please vote to confirm all of Trump's cabinet members. Democrats never have to ask this of Democrat senators with a Democrat president-elect. Why are Republicans always undermining the Republican standard bearer? — Leila Miller (@LeilaMillerLCB) December 4, 2024

That is true. Democrats never have to beg their party members to support their President. They will follow each other straight off a cliff. We will say we hope they do not confirm the Labor Secretary Nomination because she is just awful, but the rest, we hope the Republicans get their stuff together and confirm appointments and confirm them fast so we can turn a page on 2024 and move into 2025 putting America First!

We hope Senator Murkowski does a better job this coming year in the Senate and if her voting record does not please the electorate we can always tell her to go make us a sandwich. :)