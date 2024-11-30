Karma Might Be a Thing: Ellen DeGeneres' UK Farmhouse Flooded After Fleeing to UK Following Trump's WIN

We here at Twitchy do not think flooding homes and land is a laughing matter, especially after the horrible flooding and devastation that took place in North Carolina and other parts of the United States with Hurricane Helene. So we are not writing this piece to say 'LOL' we are writing this piece to say KARMA might be a thing and celebrities with Trump Derangement Syndrome MIGHT deserve a little taste of it once in a while. :)

With that caveat in place, it seems that Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have had flooding in the UK farmhouse they bought after Trump's resounding election win. While flooding in general is not funny, some of the reactions to it being Ellen's home and people seeing that it could have been a Karmic event were very funny.

Ellen Degeneres’ UK home floods after she left the U.S. permanently.



I’m just going to assume she didn’t destroy all of the evidence against her on her possession. pic.twitter.com/3FP4e2hMxg — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 30, 2024

Maybe it washed away some of the 'Diddy Party' evidence too.

Some evidence you can’t get rid of. I hope she goes to jail for being at a Diddy freak off — American Values 🇺🇸 (@AVGirl4Life) November 30, 2024

HA! Great minds think alike. We hope if she was involved in any of the 'Diddy' debacles someone finds a way to shine a light on it.

This is why she left US. pic.twitter.com/SXFNZIV6dh — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) November 30, 2024

We do not know if that screenshot is a real post from Ellen but the sentiment remains, if she was involved, we hope justice is served and a little bit of karma going her way is deserved.

Ellen DeGeneres's troubles keep piling up—after fleeing the U.S. in the wake of Trump's election victory, her new farmhouse has been devastated by torrential rain, leaving the entire 43-acre property underwater.



This is called divine justice. pic.twitter.com/4BRevfTyYl — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 30, 2024

'Divine Justice' should be the name of a dystopian book series or a punk band.

Karma isn’t limited by geography. 💯🎯💯 — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) November 30, 2024

OUCH. Karma is gonna find you no matter where you run! LOL

We are not saying that MEME is true, we are just saying that MEME made us laugh.

BREAKING: Ellen DeGenere’s mansion in the UK that she just moved into is currently underwater. LMFAO pic.twitter.com/gz9uwk2znj — aka (@akafacehots) November 30, 2024

In that poster's defense, he is not necessarily laughing at the idea of flooding, he may be laughing at the fact a 'celebrity' might have gotten a small taste of 'divine justice' after acting like they are above the rest of us.

In her rush to leave the Country, she failed to read the fine print that said the house was in the “flood zone”. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) November 30, 2024

EL - o - EL!

Well I almost feel bad for her.... NOT 😂😂https://t.co/rXydBVaRmF — ShoTime (@ShoTiM3_801) November 30, 2024

Again, we do not wish flood waters on any person in any country, but we do not mind seeing a little Karma thrown at celebrities who think they are better than half of the United States.

Karma might be a thing. Cheerio, Ellen!