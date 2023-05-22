North Carolina’s Republican supermajority recently passed a ‘School Choice’ bill that was VETOED by Governor Roy Cooper and they have enough votes to bypass his VETO. Cooper was not happy about that and he is now calling for a state of emergency.

YES, you read that right, and it is very wrong.

Incredible. North Carolina’s Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring a “state of emergency” because the NC legislature is going to override his veto on a universal school choice bill.

pic.twitter.com/GqAsntGWlF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 22, 2023

NORTH CAROLINA: Our School choice story

NC voters: COVID SUCKED, we will elect a lot of Republicans to put the Governor in check.

Governor Cooper: NOPE! I loved the COVID authority, let me call a state of emergency over school choice!

Ok, so that little skit sucked, but it made the point and we bet it made you laugh. 🙂

You'll also be shocked to learn that Gov. Cooper sent his kids to a $28K per year private school in Raleigh, North Carolina.https://t.co/twkzZeebkK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 22, 2023

Oh yes, we are all shocked. We just can not believe it. A Democrat being an absolute hypocrite? NEVER!

The only thing Democrats know and love is power. — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) May 22, 2023

Facts.

Teachers Unions are strong and powerful institutions that would rather have endless dollars pumped into failing schools instead of actually taking care of children — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) May 22, 2023

How sad is that? The very institutions that are supposed to help kids are continually fighting against them getting out of BAD school systems.

Talk about failing to read the room! This sounds like a highly justified cause for impeachment. The usurpation of constitutional process and the authority of the house. — TSgt Ciz (@TsgtCiz) May 22, 2023

Governor Cooper is not a stand-out politician, but this action is beyond stupid. We think he is trying to get around all of the traditional reasons for calling states of emergency by stating it is a state of emergency FOR public education and not saying the state is in a state of emergency as a whole. Below is a screenshot from Cooper’s website.

BREAKING: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declares a STATE OF EMERGENCY to fight against school choice. This hypocrite sent his own kid to a private school. We're freeing families from the clutches of the teachers unions once and for all & there's nothing he can do about it. pic.twitter.com/m4bbcpiEIx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 22, 2023

The tweet above was another one that called out Cooper as a hypocrite and it also got a lot of responses.

If I *were* the Governor of NC, I would've been declaring a state of emergency when the state was in the bottom third of states reopening schools and depriving children of the education they needed. Not once parents got involved and demanded something better for their kids. https://t.co/iTTK8c8777 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) May 22, 2023

You would think Democrats would be happy parents are getting involved and want better education for their kids but apparently, they just like to give lip service to issues and not actually fix them.

SNORT! It is NOT how any of it works but we have never seen a gif reply that fit so well!

The @NC_Governor issuing a fake state of emergency about public education when people in Robeson County have waited years for his administration to get them aid from a real state of emergency for hurricanes is oddly on point for this administration. #ncpol #buildtheirhouses — Lawrence Shaheen Jr. (@LawrenceShaheen) May 22, 2023

That is a fantastic point about a story that nobody covers. Robeson County, NC is STILL recovering after Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016 and destroyed much of the area.

Remember when our government used the pandemic to declare "state of emergency" and we said, if we let em get away with it they will do it for EVERYTHING. Whelp……. https://t.co/Qt319ci2QT — State-run media detector. (@PhillyToMaine) May 22, 2023

We DO remember and we said that along with you all. While we think Cooper is just playing semantic games on this one, it will not be long before some Leftist tries it for real.

I mean, beyond the school choice issue this just sets a terrible precedent of governors declaring a state of emergency every time the legislature does something they don't like. It's a temper tantrum not statesmanship. https://t.co/LqMV0w9wLP — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) May 22, 2023

That is a fair point. As we said, this one is Cooper playing semantics games, but the Left will take notes and it will happen from some super Lefty governor that thinks they can get away with it very soon.

This is insane. They do not intend to share a country with us. Our political victories are a state of emergency for the left. https://t.co/s6DEA8WCSz — Nate Schlomann (@NateSchlomann) May 22, 2023

This tweet hits hard. It seems to be more and more clear each day that the Left does not want anything to do with sharing or cooperation. They want it their way or no way and they have no trouble doing insane things to ensure it happens.

We just have to call it out every single time they do it. Yell at the top of your lungs anywhere anybody will listen, or even if they do not listen. Roy Cooper and those like him will never rest when it comes to pushing their own agendas and neither should we.

