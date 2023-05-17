Daniel Cameron has won the GOP nomination for governor in Kentucky. Twitter has been ablaze with the back and forth since Cameron was the Trump-backed nominee and he beat Kelly Craft, the nominee DeSantis endorsed.

That is all well and good, but we want to focus on one of the main insults that is already being spewed and how ridiculous it is.

First, Cameron took to Twitter to thank everyone.

Thank you, Kentucky! Makenze and I are both humbled and honored. Let’s do this. #TeamCameron pic.twitter.com/2fjfzDJpH6 — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) May 17, 2023

The Trump factor helped Cameron but he is also a former staffer of Mitch McConnell. McConnell is a VERY BIG FISH in Kentucky and he may have had a lot of sway in this primary. Regardless of who gave Cameron the most steam, there are some on the left who want to call him ‘The Blackface of White Supremacy’.

We saw the beginnings of the ‘black racist’ insult in replies to Cameron’s own tweet.

I wish you would've lost because your a blk racist against ya own people but rest assured you'll be a scapegoat for corruption and don't look for blks to save yo a**. https://t.co/1SGgUqOeB5 — Carmen Watkins (@CarmenWbluewave) May 17, 2023

A black racist? We are pretty sure the Left has told us for years that black people can NOT be racist.

You all may need a little background on Cameron. The Left basically hates him because he was the Attorney General during the Breonna Taylor shooting that happened in Kentucky. We will not go into that entire story, but we will say, it was a tragedy.

Anyway! Back to the main point, the insults that will be heading towards Cameron.

What's the over/under on how long it takes progressives to call Daniel Cameron the "black face of white supremacy?" https://t.co/7a51uies8U — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 17, 2023

This tweeter did not have to wait long for his answer.

I'm sure it already happened 🤨 — Brevard Beach Bum (@BrevardBum) May 17, 2023

IT DID!

13 days ago, second paragraph: "For many, Cameron, a Republican, is viewed as a Black face of white supremacy …"https://t.co/WHDjFdmy9V — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) May 17, 2023

AAAaaaaaand there you go. Are any of us surprised?

We admit we thought that the left was sincere when they promised us a black person could not be racist. LOL We kid! We know the left is never sincere and they hate black Republicans. They might hate black Republicans even worse than they hate old white dudes. No, we are positive they do, because look at the leader of their party who is sitting in the white house, AN OLD WHITE DUDE.

As a side note: we love anyone of any color who shares our values, even old white dudes, especially seeing as how a lot of wonderful Paw Paws are out there being fabulous old white dudes!

OF COURSE. None of us were surprised and neither was the original asker of the question. 🙂

Apparently white supremacy has a surprisingly large tent. 🙂 — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) May 17, 2023

Dave Chappelle should do a skit on the large tent of white supremacy!

If you know, you know, if you do not know, google it.

YOU ARE WELCOME!

Isn't that what they called Larry Elder? Weird. It's like they can't say "Uncle Tom" without being called racist so they just made up another term that means the same thing. — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) May 17, 2023

Correct. They also tried to put down Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, Candace Owens, the list goes on and on. It seems for the Left, you are only acceptable to them, no matter your color if you agree with them…

This just in: up is down, men are women, and black is white https://t.co/m6ieWmea3j — a Johnson for the news (@newsjohnson) May 17, 2023

We will end it there. The Left is always making cultural moves. They change definitions, they have double standards and they are never called out on it. At least in the past few years, people have begun to fight back.

Good luck Daniel Cameron! Hopefully, his next win is the governor’s race in Kentucky!

**********************************************************************

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!