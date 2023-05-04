An Oklahoma Catholic hospital has been advised by the federal government they must blow out a candle in their chapel sanctuary or else HHS will revoke their approval to care for Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP patients. Becket Law a non-profit, non-partisan, law firm is fighting back.

You can click the tweet below and read the entire thread on the candle, why it is important to the catholic faith, why the hospital keeps it lit, and how Becket Law plans to fight.

This editor was not the only person appalled to learn of this egregious act of aggression towards the hospital.

The federal government under President Biden has done some really awful and stupid things, but even knowing this, we were still surprised at how unconstitutional this particular action against the hospital is playing out.

We should not be surprised, but we are.

You would think, but the more we see President Biden govern the more we realize either his faith is not very important to him or he is just being moved around like a puppet. It is honestly not out of bounds to think either of those things or maybe it is BOTH of those things.

OUCH. That one hit really hard because it is probably true. Maybe the hospital should say the person who keeps the candle lit is trans. It might keep them safe from government intrusion.

The Left has been trying to hurt SCOTUS at every turn, even to the point of putting some justices in danger by allowing protests outside their personal residences. The only motive we can think of for all of that is that they are mad they can not legislate from the bench with the current justices.

Even if you are not a religious person yourself, it is impossible not to see the attack on religion in our society. This action against the hospital is just a little more glaring than some of those in the past.

It is unbelievable, the hostility used to be more hidden. It is now just open fire all day, every day.

The issue is that the Left wants to destroy the fabric of our society. They have worked hard to remove the nuclear family, and they have been hitting religion for as long as most of us can remember. They will never stop.

President Biden is Catholic in name only it seems. While we can not judge another person’s heart we can judge their actions and if he is Catholic he probably needs to get to a confessional quickly.

Stay informed. Speak up. Never give up. Hopefully, Becket Law will prevail and hold the government’s feet to the fire and the candle will continue to burn.

