An Oklahoma Catholic hospital has been advised by the federal government they must blow out a candle in their chapel sanctuary or else HHS will revoke their approval to care for Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP patients. Becket Law a non-profit, non-partisan, law firm is fighting back.

You can click the tweet below and read the entire thread on the candle, why it is important to the catholic faith, why the hospital keeps it lit, and how Becket Law plans to fight.

This editor was not the only person appalled to learn of this egregious act of aggression towards the hospital.

#BREAKING: The federal government told an Oklahoma Catholic hospital to either blow out a sanctuary candle or stop serving elderly, disabled, and low-income patients. @BECKETlaw sent a letter to @HHSGov and @CMSGov, reminding them of Saint Francis’ right to religious freedom.… pic.twitter.com/nfNf4UJyUx — LoriWindham (@LoriWindham1) May 3, 2023

The federal government under President Biden has done some really awful and stupid things, but even knowing this, we were still surprised at how unconstitutional this particular action against the hospital is playing out.

This is what Biden and his sickly bureaucracy is focusing on instead of promoting merit and good education for students or releasing the Dobbs leaker identity https://t.co/EoIYRF26iZ — YachtMoney (@yat023) May 4, 2023

We should not be surprised, but we are.

One would think a Catholic president would make some phone calls about this. https://t.co/hjVV8JfObo — Katelyn (@stinekey) May 4, 2023

You would think, but the more we see President Biden govern the more we realize either his faith is not very important to him or he is just being moved around like a puppet. It is honestly not out of bounds to think either of those things or maybe it is BOTH of those things.

Maybe if there were a rainbow on it it would allowed. — Wildvikes🇺🇸 (@wildvikes) May 4, 2023

OUCH. That one hit really hard because it is probably true. Maybe the hospital should say the person who keeps the candle lit is trans. It might keep them safe from government intrusion.

This is one of the many reasons that they’re trying to take down the SCOTUS… https://t.co/iA8WVq0WWI — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) May 4, 2023

The Left has been trying to hurt SCOTUS at every turn, even to the point of putting some justices in danger by allowing protests outside their personal residences. The only motive we can think of for all of that is that they are mad they can not legislate from the bench with the current justices.

One of my major problems with the Frenchian "American evangelicals have lost their way in politics" is that it's impossible to understand that world without addressing the increasing hostility toward Christians from the left and every institution the left controls https://t.co/e1ZMYk4CjC — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 4, 2023

Even if you are not a religious person yourself, it is impossible not to see the attack on religion in our society. This action against the hospital is just a little more glaring than some of those in the past.

This is absolutely crazy. HHS going after St. Francis Health System, the largest hospital in the state of Oklahoma, for *checks notes*…keeping a candle lit in its chapel. Would almost be funny if it wasn't such a metaphor for hostility towards religious expression. https://t.co/GDEytkvgE4 — Patrick T. Brown (@PTBwrites) May 4, 2023

It is unbelievable, the hostility used to be more hidden. It is now just open fire all day, every day.

I mean tell me, precisely, what the issue is here with the sanctuary lamp.

It's not near medical equipment.

It's in the chapel.

It does not force anything on anyone, or cause any problems. https://t.co/8MWDLo7rtM — Emily DeArdo 🦚💀 (@emdeardo) May 4, 2023

The issue is that the Left wants to destroy the fabric of our society. They have worked hard to remove the nuclear family, and they have been hitting religion for as long as most of us can remember. They will never stop.

Considering that the federal government is (theoretically, at least) headed by a Catholic, they've been taking a remarkably heavy-handed approach with the Catholics of late… https://t.co/yhHpGam5Xs — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) May 4, 2023

President Biden is Catholic in name only it seems. While we can not judge another person’s heart we can judge their actions and if he is Catholic he probably needs to get to a confessional quickly.

Stay informed. Speak up. Never give up. Hopefully, Becket Law will prevail and hold the government’s feet to the fire and the candle will continue to burn.

